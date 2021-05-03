Defending champion Spartans among area teams in softball playoffs

Key pitchers: Lydia Poovey, Sr. (5-3, 2:37 ERA); Owyen Lyall, Fr. (3-0, 2 saves, 2.55 ERA); Laura Drum, Jr. (1-1, 3,39) “They are all different kinds of pitchers so we can give the batter a different look when we need to,” said Smith.

Coach’s keys for success: “Our key in the playoffs is solid defense, timely hitting and our role players. Our defense has been stellar behind our pitchers this year and if we can keep that up and string some hits together when we need it, then I think good things can happen for us in the playoffs. ... This team can be very exciting to watch when we are hitting on all cylinders.”

Outlook: After three straight losses put the Trojans at 5-4, they won the last five to claim second in the South Fork 2A Conference. The 10 wins are the most conference victories by Bandys since winning 10 in 2014. This is also the first season above .500 since 2015. A win tonight would be the first in the postseason since 2014 and would place the Trojans in the round-of-16 for the first time since that year.

East Rutherford won the Southwestern 2A Conference and currently holds and 8-game winning streak. The Cavaliers (33-23 fastpitch playoffs) won the 2014 2A state title, then went winless until 2019, when they advanced to the third round as a No. 26 seed.