CVAC, WFAC announce all-conference football selections for 2022 season

The Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) and Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) recently released their all-conference lists for the 2022 high school football season. Among the top award winners was Maiden’s Chris Culliver, who shared CVAC offensive player of the year honors with West Lincoln’s Mason Avery and was also the league’s co-specialist of the year — Bunker Hill’s Alan Bahena Soto was the CVAC’s other co-specialist of the year.
Blue Devils head coach Will Byrne received CVAC coach of the year honors, while the aforementioned Avery was the league’s defensive player of the year. In addition, the top award winners in the WFAC were East Lincoln’s Ben Cutter (player of the year), Tyler Mizzell (offensive player of the year), Marcel Johnson (defensive player of the year) and David Lobowicz (coach of the year), Statesville’s Sam Buckner (co-special teams player of the year) and North Lincoln’s Liam Sutton (co-special teams player of the year).
Here’s a list of the other all-conference selections in each league:
CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
Maiden
Ben Gibbs
DJ Spring
Jacob Sigmon
Jackson Hensley
Wesley Thompson
Alec Hall
Korbyn Lawing
Quinn Rembert
Josh Stover (honorable mention)
Raheim Misher (honorable mention)
Bunker Hill
Elijah Boston
Xavier McCleave
Redek Robinson
Tristan Haddock
Walter McGill
Cole Lineberger
Saeed Nasher
Jaylan Willis (honorable mention)
Jason Willis (honorable mention)
West Lincoln
Curtis Goins
Caleb Sain
Nate Rye
Jaylin Winnex
Zander Harrelson
Patrick Goins
JJ Ponder (honorable mention)
Ben Sain (honorable mention)
Lincolnton
Easton Dellinger
Teeghan Strutt
Keondre Smith
Khamoni Heath
Andre Bost
Andrew Phelps
Peyton Rangel (honorable mention)
Camden Wray (honorable mention)
Bandys
Nolan Jones
Logan Williams
Camden Mongene
Andrew McCreary
Moses Anderson
Justin Oplinger (honorable mention)
Will Nix (honorable mention)
Newton-Conover
Ben Watson
Jayce Harrison-Young
Jordan Lineberger
Trevaris Stinson
Rakim Moore (honorable mention) 48
Dorray Alrred (honorable mention)
East Burke
Luke Wilson
Jacob Hodges
Ben Mast
Jacob Dellinger (honorable mention)
Levi Coble (honorable mention)
West Caldwell
Jaylen Patterson
Mason Anthony
Chris Gibbs (honorable mention)
Edward Gaines (honorable mention)
WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE
Hickory
Alex Womack
Isaiah Lackey
Marcellus Thomas
Dashawn Medley
Henry Pitts
Henry Stewart
Noah Surbaugh
Tristian Williams
East Lincoln
Keandre Walker
Landon Glezen
Markell Clark
Josh Gilbert
Terry Bryant
Blake Bradford
Parker Davis
Aiden Terrell
Chris Daley
Jalen Roseboro
St. Stephens
Peyton Young
Chip Hendren
Dayton Anderson
Brycen Gaither
Ethan Atwood
Kristian Williams
West Iredell
Bud Dalton
CJ Ferguson
JJ Glaspy
Fred T. Foard
Sam Drum
Stewart Simmons
Statesville
Titus Myers
Kemarri Daniels
Keidron Dukes
Steven Hamby
Jeremiah Heaggans
Steven Smith
Juelz Martinez
Zaki Lackey
Dezion Scott
North Lincoln
Ryan Bassani
Josh Fox
Reed King
Bryson Esser
Dylan Nestor
Connor Carson
Cody Morse
North Iredell
Tanner Lentz
Chance Weatherman
Ian Smith
Will Akers