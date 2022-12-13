CVAC, WFAC announce all-conference football selections for 2022 season

The Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) and Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) recently released their all-conference lists for the 2022 high school football season. Among the top award winners was Maiden’s Chris Culliver, who shared CVAC offensive player of the year honors with West Lincoln’s Mason Avery and was also the league’s co-specialist of the year — Bunker Hill’s Alan Bahena Soto was the CVAC’s other co-specialist of the year.

Blue Devils head coach Will Byrne received CVAC coach of the year honors, while the aforementioned Avery was the league’s defensive player of the year. In addition, the top award winners in the WFAC were East Lincoln’s Ben Cutter (player of the year), Tyler Mizzell (offensive player of the year), Marcel Johnson (defensive player of the year) and David Lobowicz (coach of the year), Statesville’s Sam Buckner (co-special teams player of the year) and North Lincoln’s Liam Sutton (co-special teams player of the year).

Here’s a list of the other all-conference selections in each league:

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE

Maiden

Ben Gibbs

DJ Spring

Jacob Sigmon

Jackson Hensley

Wesley Thompson

Alec Hall

Korbyn Lawing

Quinn Rembert

Josh Stover (honorable mention)

Raheim Misher (honorable mention)

Bunker Hill

Elijah Boston

Xavier McCleave

Redek Robinson

Tristan Haddock

Walter McGill

Cole Lineberger

Saeed Nasher

Jaylan Willis (honorable mention)

Jason Willis (honorable mention)

West Lincoln

Curtis Goins

Caleb Sain

Nate Rye

Jaylin Winnex

Zander Harrelson

Patrick Goins

JJ Ponder (honorable mention)

Ben Sain (honorable mention)

Lincolnton

Easton Dellinger

Teeghan Strutt

Keondre Smith

Khamoni Heath

Andre Bost

Andrew Phelps

Peyton Rangel (honorable mention)

Camden Wray (honorable mention)

Bandys

Nolan Jones

Logan Williams

Camden Mongene

Andrew McCreary

Moses Anderson

Justin Oplinger (honorable mention)

Will Nix (honorable mention)

Newton-Conover

Ben Watson

Jayce Harrison-Young

Jordan Lineberger

Trevaris Stinson

Rakim Moore (honorable mention) 48

Dorray Alrred (honorable mention)

East Burke

Luke Wilson

Jacob Hodges

Ben Mast

Jacob Dellinger (honorable mention)

Levi Coble (honorable mention)

West Caldwell

Jaylen Patterson

Mason Anthony

Chris Gibbs (honorable mention)

Edward Gaines (honorable mention)

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE

Hickory

Alex Womack

Isaiah Lackey

Marcellus Thomas

Dashawn Medley

Henry Pitts

Henry Stewart

Noah Surbaugh

Tristian Williams

East Lincoln

Keandre Walker

Landon Glezen

Markell Clark

Josh Gilbert

Terry Bryant

Blake Bradford

Parker Davis

Aiden Terrell

Chris Daley

Jalen Roseboro

St. Stephens

Peyton Young

Chip Hendren

Dayton Anderson

Brycen Gaither

Ethan Atwood

Kristian Williams

West Iredell

Bud Dalton

CJ Ferguson

JJ Glaspy

Fred T. Foard

Sam Drum

Stewart Simmons

Statesville

Titus Myers

Kemarri Daniels

Keidron Dukes

Steven Hamby

Jeremiah Heaggans

Steven Smith

Juelz Martinez

Zaki Lackey

Dezion Scott

North Lincoln

Ryan Bassani

Josh Fox

Reed King

Bryson Esser

Dylan Nestor

Connor Carson

Cody Morse

North Iredell

Tanner Lentz

Chance Weatherman

Ian Smith

Will Akers