Culliver scores 24 as Maiden boys pull away from Bandys

CATAWBA — Following back-to-back losses — albeit against tough opponents in Hickory and West Caldwell — the Maiden boys basketball team got back on track against Bandys in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference matchup on Friday night. The visiting Blue Devils used a 14-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Trojans for a 67-51 victory at Bost-Matheson Gymnasium.

Chris Culliver returned after sitting out the previous game and scored a game-high 24 points for the Blue Devils, who improved to 12-2 overall and 3-1 in Catawba Valley 2A play. Maiden also received 11 points from Jalen Robinson and 10 from Ben Gibbs.

On the other side, Bandys was led by 12 points from Dominic Robinson and 11 from Eddie Rhodes, with Micah Slaughter adding nine. The Trojans are now 8-5 overall and 3-1 in league contests after having a two-game winning streak snapped.

“I think Bandys is a good team, I think they’ve got some scorers, I think they’ve got a lot of pieces,” Maiden coach Justin Brittain said. “I know they’re young, I think they’re gonna be good in the future, well-coached, all that good stuff. But the two losses, that’s what I was trying to preach to our kids ... it’s not like we’ve slipped up and lost to bad teams, those teams are really good, you’ve got to make sure you have a great game when you’re playing them.

“But I think it was back to business on Wednesday for us,” he added of the Blue Devils’ approach after Tuesday’s loss to West Caldwell, “and I think we had two really good days of practice ... to get this ship turned around and headed in the right direction.”

Culliver was active early and often for the Blue Devils, scoring six points in the first quarter as they built a 12-9 advantage. Dominic Robinson added six points for the Trojans in the opening frame to keep them within striking distance.

Slaughter and Gibbs traded layups to start the second quarter before Culliver converted a layup of his own to extend Maiden’s lead to 16-11. Culliver then sandwiched a pullup jumper and a layup around a basket from Dominic Robinson as the Blue Devils opened up a 20-13 advantage.

The Trojans battled back to tie things at 20-all on a Slaughter steal and layup, a left-wing 3-pointer from Rhodes and another Slaughter basket. But Maiden countered with six of the next eight points to lead 26-22 at the half.

After a basket by Slaughter made it a one-score game again to start the third period, Maiden’s Jacob Sigmon nailed a 3 from the left wing before Bandys got a layup from Bobby DelGuercio and a putback from Landon Vaughan to cut the deficit to 29-28. However, the Blue Devils responded with 14 consecutive points to take control.

Gibbs scored seven points during Maiden’s 14-0 spurt, while Jalen Robinson knocked down a triple and Culliver added four points to make it 43-28 in favor of the Blue Devils. Following a late 3 from Rhodes, Bandys trailed 43-31 entering the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils’ lead grew to as many as 24 points at 61-37 midway through the final period, and they ultimately won by a 16-point margin. Culliver scored his last eight points in the frame, while five other players also scored for Maiden and six different players scored for Bandys as well.

“He’s a pretty special player, makes my life and everybody else’s life much easier when he’s out there,” said Brittain of Culliver. “... But obviously you see the energy our team comes with with him out there, I think it’s a game changer for us. But a total team effort and I think that’s the big thing about tonight, anybody was willing to do whatever for each other.”

GIRLS

Maiden 39, Bandys 36

The Blue Devils emerged victorious in a battle of scrappy squads, overcoming deficits of 12-4 after the first quarter and 17-12 at halftime to lead 22-19 through three periods before winning by that same final margin. Khiara Culliver finished with a game-high 17 points for Maiden, which moved to 5-9 overall and 2-2 in Catawba Valley 2A games.

The Blue Devils also got nine points apiece from Aleah Ikard and Kennedie Noble, while Bandys (6-8, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A) was paced by 12 points from Rachel Anderson. The Trojans’ Kate Dutka chipped in 10 points.

Anderson had the hot hand early, outscoring Maiden 6-4 by herself — Culliver had both early baskets for the Blue Devils — in the opening quarter. Lexi Vaughan and Kaylee Cutshaw did the rest of the scoring for the Trojans as they led by eight points after one.

After shaving three points off the deficit by halftime, the Blue Devils held Bandys without a field goal in the third quarter. Noble scored her first five points of the game in the period, which ended with Maiden clinging to a three-point lead.

The Trojans briefly regained the advantage on a layup from Anderson and a pullup jumper from Dutka to open the fourth quarter, with the lead changing hands a couple of times from there. But it was Maiden that ultimately built a six-point lead in the final minute before Bandys’ Haley Cross banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to account for the final margin.

Maiden is at Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while Bandys travels to Newton-Conover.

GIRLS

MAIDEN 39, BANDYS 36

Maiden;04;08;10;17;—;39

Bandys;12;05;02;17;—;36

Maiden — Khiara Culliver 17, Aleah Ikard 9, Kennedie Noble 9, Raegan Rembert 4.

Bandys — Rachel Anderson 12, Kate Dutka 10, Haley Cross 6, Lexi Vaughan 6, Kaylee Cutshaw 2.

BOYS

MAIDEN 67, BANDYS 51

Maiden;12;14;17;24;—;67

Bandys;09;13;09;20;—;51

Maiden — Chris Culliver 24, Jalen Robinson 11, Ben Gibbs 10, Parker Pait 6, Jacob Sigmon 6, Landon Teague 6, Raheim Misher 2, Wesley Thompson 2.

Bandys — Dominic Robinson 12, Eddie Rhodes 11, Micah Slaughter 9, Easton Ledford 6, Bobby DelGuercio 5, Alex Robinson 4, Brady Swett 2, Landon Vaughan 2.