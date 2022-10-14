 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culliver nabs Blue Devils' second Golden Helmet of season

Chris Culliver
Submitted photo

Maiden senior wide receiver Chris Culliver, center holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 8 of the 2022 high school football season, joining fellow senior Ben Gibbs as Blue Devils to win the weekly award this fall. During Maiden's 52-27 victory over Bandys, Culliver had five catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns to go with a 60-yard fumble return for a score.

