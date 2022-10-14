Maiden senior wide receiver Chris Culliver, center holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 8 of the 2022 high school football season, joining fellow senior Ben Gibbs as Blue Devils to win the weekly award this fall. During Maiden's 52-27 victory over Bandys, Culliver had five catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns to go with a 60-yard fumble return for a score.
Culliver nabs Blue Devils' second Golden Helmet of season
