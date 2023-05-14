Will there be a St. Stephens and Hickory regional final this week? What was a dream for fans of the two boys tennis programs is close to becoming a reality. However, the Indians and Red Tornadoes have business to take care of in the quarterfinal round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's dual-team tennis tournament, which is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Hickory will be home to host Atkins, while St. Stephens heads back to Lake Norman Charter with the hope of avenging a second-round defeat from last year.

Below are the capsules for both matches.

NCHSAA DUAL-TEAM TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinal Round: Today; Regionals: Wednesday; State Finals: Saturday.

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 5 ATKINS (9-1) at NO. 1 HICKORY (15-0), 4 p.m.

About Hickory (Western Foothills 3A Conference Champion, 58-25, NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles (2004, 2006, 2021))

The Red Tornadoes celebrated the 3A doubles championship won by Griffin Lovern and Graham Powers over the weekend. Now, it’s full focus on returning to the state finals.

Hickory was not pushed in the first two rounds, shutting out both North Gaston and Central Academy. Perhaps in preparation for the individual tournament, the Red Tornadoes saved their doubles players in Round 2, choosing not to play once the singles matches wrapped up the win.

Collectively, Hickory has lost nine individual matches this season. It is perfect in the top three singles draws (45-0) and at No. 1 doubles.

Along with the Lovern and Graham Powers team, Clint Powers and Will Moore also made the state tournament.

Coach: John Graham

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1 Griffin Lovern, Sr. (12-0); No. 2 Graham Powers, Fr. (14-0); No. 3 Clint Powers, Jr. (15-0); No. 4 Jack Nexson, Sr. (12-1); No. 5. Parker Yount, Sr. (11-2); No. 6 Will Moore, Jr. (14-0)

Expected Doubles Lineup:

TBD

About Atkins (Mid-State 3A Conference Champion, 5-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

Opening in 2005, Atkins did not have a dual-team win in tennis prior to 2019. Since then, the Camels reached the 2A quarterfinals in 2019 before losing to Salisbury. Monday’s match at Hickory will match that advancement.

The Camels had to eke out a 5-4 win over Franklin in the last round, getting wins from No. 3 through No. 6 singles, plus at No. 2 doubles to move ahead. The lone loss this season was to Central Piedmont 4A Conference champion West Forsyth.

Sohan Sagar qualified for the 3A individual state tournament in singles, as did the team of Owen Anderson and Kathan Gandhi. Both lost in straight sets in Friday’s first round.

No. 1 Sohan Sagar, So. (7-1); No. 2 Ashvath Ramesh, So. (6-1); No. 3 Priyansh Kansara, So. (7-1); No. 4 Owen Anderson, Sr. (8-0); No. 5 Kathan Gandhi, Sr. (6-0); No. 6 Bradley Swayne (6-0)

Expected Doubles Lineup:

No. 1 Ramesh/Sagar (5-2); No. 2 Anderson/Gandhi (6-0); No. 3 Kansara/Swayne (5-0)

Next up: No. 10 St. Stephens (13-1) or No. 6 Lake Norman Charter (16-2)

NO. 10 ST. STEPHENS (13-1) at NO. 6 LAKE NORMAN CHARTER (16-2), 4 p.m.

(Match will be held at Prosperity Athletic Club, 9300 Browne Rd. Charlotte)

About St. Stephens (Western Foothills 3A Runner-Up, 7-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

It took until the final doubles match was completed before St. Stephens finished off a 5-4 win at No. 2 South Point to advance. Tied at 4-4, No. 3 doubles pairing Bradley Markland and Jacob Ward had to win a tiebreaker 8-6 for the individual match victory to give the Indians the win.

In an email, coach Patrick Smith said, “The way they leaned on each other, cheered and battled all afternoon will be something I will never forget! Tennis is a sport that many may not understand or know much about, but this group may be the most complete team from top to bottom.”

This is the deepest run in the dual-team playoffs for the Indians.

Ajay Swisher qualified for the state singles tournament and advanced to the semifinals for the second year in a row. Markland and Jackson VanBeurden made it to state in doubles before losing in the first round.

Coach: Patrick Smith

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Ajay Swisher, Sr. (11-1); No. 2: Blake Walker, So. (9-3); No. 3: Jackson VanBeurden, Sr. (8-4); No. 4: Bradley Markland, Jr. (12-0); No. 5: Troy Harper, Jr. (12-0); No. 6: Jacob Ward, Jr. (10-2)

Expected Doubles Lineup:

No. 1: Swisher/Walker (10-0); No. 2: Markland/VanBeurden (7-0); No. 3: Harper/Ward (6-1)

About Lake Norman Charter (South Piedmont 3A Conference Champion, 6-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Knights blitzed through the double round-robin portion of the conference schedule, losing five individual matches in the 14 duals. The two losses this year came against Charlotte Latin and Hough, both of which made their respective playoffs.

Lake Norman Charter shut out conference foe Concord in Round 1, but needed its No. 2 team Sean Hunyh and Charlie Han to win a 9-7 tiebreaker to oust West Henderson 5-4 in the second round last Tuesday.

Abhiram Parimi made the state singles tournament, but lost in straight sets in the first round. Hyunh and Charlie Schild qualified in doubles and made it to the second round.

Coach: Jackson Plyler

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Abhiram Parimi, Sr. (13-3); No. 2: Sean Huynh, Sr. (11-3); No. 3: Charlie Schild, Jr. (13-1); No. 4: Charlie Han, Sr. (13-2); No. 5: Isaac Jeon, Jr. (12-3); No. 6: Sam Byrd, So. (13-2)

Expected Doubles Lineup:

No. 1 Parimi/Huynh (6-0); No. 2: Han/Schild (6-0); No. 3: Byrd/Owen Thomas, Sr. (6-1)

Series history: Lake Norman Charter ousted the Indians in Round 2 last year. Swisher and Markland provided the wins in singles, but Parimi and Schild are the lone two singles players returning that provided wins a year ago.

Next up: No. 5 Atkins (9-1) or No. 1 Hickory (15-0)