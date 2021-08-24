COVID protocols force football schedule changes

Several schedule changes for Week 2 of the high school football season have been announced in recent days, including some that will affect teams in the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties. The changes were all imposed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The South Caldwell at Hickory varsity football game scheduled for Friday was canceled because the Spartans’ coaching staff is currently under quarantine. The contest will not be made up, with the Red Tornadoes now set to host Charlotte Latin this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and South Caldwell’s next game slated for Sept. 3 at home against the Hickory Hawks.

Hibriten’s football team is also under quarantine, forcing the cancellation of Friday’s home game against Hunter Huss. The Panthers are next scheduled to visit West Caldwell on Sept. 3.

Speaking of West Caldwell, its road contest at R-S Central that was originally set to take place on Friday also won’t be played. R-S Central has already canceled its Sept. 3 home game against South Point as well due to a COVID-related quarantine.