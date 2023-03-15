TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander Central varsity boys basketball coach Ed Wills is stepping down after 19 seasons as head coach to assume a role as assistant principal with the school. The decision was announced on Wednesday.

In his time as head coach, Wills amassed an overall record of 284-201 with a record of 132-99 in conference play. The 284 career victories make him the school’s all-time leader in wins. During his tenure, Wills captured three regular-season conference championships (2011, 2015 and 2021), three conference tournament titles (2016, 2021 and 2022) and the school’s first ever Christmas tournament title in 2015.

“I am thankful for the players, managers and assistant coaches who have been a part of our program over the last 19 years,” said Wills. “Their hard work, dedication and sacrifice have created lifelong memories and friendships for me, and I hope for them too. I have been blessed by incredible loyalty from our former players, and that means so much to me.”

Also of note, in his 19 seasons at the helm of the Cougars, Wills totaled four seasons of winning 20 or more games in a single season while also qualifying for the playoffs in 14 of those 19 years.

“I have been a coach my entire adult life, and I know that there are things that I am going to miss,” said Wills. “I loved going to practice every day and watching our team improve, the excitement of playing in a big game in front of a packed gym, and probably most of all, spending time with our players and staff. I am going to miss those things, but I am excited about the challenges ahead in my new position.”

A reception honoring Wills' time as head coach will be held on Nov. 22, with former coaches, players and members of the basketball program invited to attend. More details will be released at a later date.

“The ACHS Athletic Department wishes to extend a public thank you to Coach Ed Wills for his many years of dedication to our school and leading our young men in the basketball program,” Alexander Central athletic director Nathan Robinson said. “It is amazing what Ed has done with our men’s basketball program not just with wins on the court, but what he has done for the men off the court and how he has developed the family atmosphere. It is special to see how former players continue to come back to see him and watch games on a routine basis.”

“Ed is not only a wonderful basketball coach and has helped young players improve their game, but he is excellent at just making others better in all aspects be it as a coach, player, teacher or just a friend,” he added. “I can’t thank Ed enough for being a mentor to me and helping me see things from a different view at times.”