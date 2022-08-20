Cougars top Hickory for fifth straight season

Friday night’s football game between Alexander Central and Hickory featured three different runs. The Cougars scored the game’s first 20 points before the Red Tornadoes responded with 15 straight, but after scoring 13 unanswered in the fourth quarter, Alexander Central left Frank Barger Stadium with a 33-15 road victory in the season opener.

Hickory still leads the all-time series 18-14, but Friday’s win was the Cougars’ fifth over the Red Tornadoes in as many seasons. All five of those wins have come under seventh-year head coach Butch Carter, whose only loss to Hickory came in 2017.

“With their explosive offense, I knew if we could win the line of scrimmage and play within our means and not be afraid to throw the ball when we needed to, it would be huge,” said Carter of facing the Red Tornadoes. “I thought when we were backed up a couple times, (quarterback) Tanner (Moore) rolled out and hit the fullback in the flat really nice. And I just can’t say enough about our kids and the heart and the belief in what we could do.”

Ball control was a major factor for Alexander Central (1-0), which maintained possession for nearly 31 minutes. Fifty-two of the Cougars’ 56 offensive plays were runs, and they gobbled up 333 yards on the ground as compared to Hickory’s 73 yards on 21 carries.

The Red Tornadoes (0-1) did find success through the air, particularly in the second half. They finished with 196 yards on 18 completions, with both of their touchdowns coming on pass attempts.

“They’re a big, physical team,” Hickory coach Joe Glass said of Alexander Central. “We’re playing a lot of kids both ways right now, we’ve got three defensive linemen out which doesn’t help us. ... But I still feel like our defense did a pretty good job even giving up 333 yards rushing, they did a pretty good job with the pounding they were taking over and over and over again. And we lost (edge rusher) Rico (Walker) in the first quarter and we had to move some people around, so I actually thought they played pretty hard.”

Following a scoreless opening quarter, Alexander Central found the end zone with 7:27 remaining in the second period. Mason Chapman-Mays capped a 13-play, 44-yard drive with a 4-yard burst to the right, while the extra point by Corey Lawson made it 7-0 in favor of the visitors.

After a three-and-out by Hickory, the Cougars scored again, this time on a 4-yard TD run from Moore with 2:38 left in the first half. Lawson tacked on another extra point to double Alexander Central’s lead to 14-0, where it would remain entering halftime.

Alexander Central received the second-half kickoff and needed just five plays to cover 80 yards. Moore’s 67-yard scoring scamper at the 9:11 mark pushed the advantage to 20-0.

Hickory finally got on the scoreboard on its initial drive of the second half, with quarterback Brady Stober picking up first downs on passes of 11 and 10 yards to Damarion Lee and Jamien Little, respectively. As for the Red Tornadoes’ scoring strike, it came on a jump pass from halfback Ellis Chappell to Tyquan Hill on fourth-and-goal from the Cougars’ 1-yard line.

Josh Tyree followed Hickory’s first score with a successful extra point, while the ensuing three-and-out by Alexander Central gave the ball right back to the Red Tornadoes. Isaiah Lackey immediately rumbled for 29 yards before Stober connected with Lee for a 23-yard gain. After Lackey carried again for 10 yards, a 4-yard TD pass from Stober to Lee preceded a 2-point conversion pass from Turner Wood to Hill that cut the deficit to 20-15 with 2:02 to play in the third quarter.

Nevertheless, another scoring drive by the Cougars got them back on track, with Moore crossing the goal line from 35 yards out early in the final period. Then, after Alexander Central’s Kellun Triplett intercepted a Stober pass on the second play of Hickory’s next series, the Cougars embarked on a 14-play, 57-yard drive that took 7:45 off the clock and ended with a 3-yard TD pass from Moore to Garison Millsaps with 2:03 remaining.

From there, Hickory advanced the ball to the Alexander Central 8, but time ran out before the Red Tornadoes could register an additional score.

“That’s like life,” said Carter of Hickory rallying before Alexander Central responded with a late run. “I’m gonna make some bad calls. You’re gonna jump offsides, which we did. You’re gonna do some things. But you’ve got to go to the next hole, you’ve got to go to the next play, you’ve got to have a little bit of a golfer mentality. You don’t want that bogey to turn into a double or triple, so you’ve got to be able to understand how to do that as a player and not get down and go right back to the next play.

“A lot of that is the bond and love for each other and not getting down on a player just because he jumped offsides,” he added. “I’ve made some bad calls, might have called one wrong, and it happens. So we’ve got to go to the next one and they’ve really bought into that.”

Moore was the game’s leading rusher with 156 yards on 12 carries, and he also completed 3 of 4 passes for 25 yards while accounting for four of the Cougars’ five TDs. Shoemaker added 98 total yards of offense (76 rushing, 22 receiving), while Robert Young (10 carries for 67 yards) and Chapman-Mays (11 carries for 34 yards) also contributed to Alexander Central’s success on the ground.

Nate Erkman and Chapman-Mays added six tackles apiece to lead the Cougars’ defense, which was kept off the field for much of the night due to the offense’s ability to maintain possession. Alexander Central’s offensive unit was 8 of 14 on third downs, 4 of 4 on fourth downs and scored TDs on all three of its red zone trips.

“Those are your key plays right there, and you’ve got to practice those plays,” said Carter. “And I’ve done something a little different this year where we practice situations now a little bit more than what I’ve done in the past. So we’ve really got back to doing situations, bringing the sticks out in practice and letting them know the down and distance. We’ve started doing that a little bit more and I hope that helped us a little bit tonight.”

The Red Tornadoes received 179 all-purpose yards from Dashawn Medley, who had 81 yards on kickoff returns, 70 receiving yards, 15 punt return yards and 13 rushing yards. Chappell added 79 all-purpose yards — 65 of which came on receptions — and tied both Marcellus Thomas and Noah Surbaugh for the team lead in tackles with nine.

Stober completed 17 of 28 passes for 195 yards, while Lackey led the Red Tornadoes on the ground with 72 yards on nine carries. Stober also had 15 rushing yards on seven carries on a night where several bad snaps by Hickory — which was forced to use its fourth-string center due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols — fumbled the ball five times. Still, neither team lost a fumble as the interception by Triplett accounted for the only takeaway of the contest.

“We’re starting four guys on offense that are sophomores, so that’s a good and a bad problem,” said Glass. “... We haven’t been able to catch up with the youth thing yet. We lost eight seniors but we didn’t have a huge sophomore class to make up the juniors, so it’s gonna take a couple years to get these big classes in of kids that are experienced in the weight room.

“At the end of the day the difference in the game was the weight room,” he continued. “I mean, you can tell their kids have been lifting hard for four straight years and we just aren’t there yet.”

Alexander Central hosts North Gaston next Friday, while Hickory travels to South Caldwell.

Alexander Central;00;14;06;13;—;33

Hickory;00;00;15;00;—;15

First Quarter

No scoring

Second Quarter

AC — Mason Chapman-Mays 4-yard run (Corey Lawson kick), 7:27

AC — Tanner Moore 4-yard run (Lawson kick), 2:38

Third Quarter

AC — Moore 67-yard run (kick failed), 9:11

H — Tyquan Hill 1-yard pass from Ellis Chappell (Josh Tyree kick), 4:40

H — Damarion Lee 4-yard pass from Brady Stober (Hill pass from Turner Wood), 2:02

Fourth Quarter

AC — Moore 35-yard run (kick blocked), 10:16

AC — Garison Millsaps 3-yard pass from Moore (Lawson kick), 2:03

Team Stats

First Downs: Alexander Central 16, Hickory 19

Rushes-yards: Alexander Central 52-333, Hickory 21-73

Comp-Att-Int: Alexander Central 3-4-0, Hickory 18-30-1

Passing yards: Alexander Central 25, Hickory 196

Fumbles-Lost: Alexander Central 1-0, Hickory 5-0

Penalties-yards: Alexander Central 13-68, Hickory 7-55

Individual Stats

RUSHING — Alexander Central: Tanner Moore 12-156 and 3 TDs, Logan Shoemaker 19-76, Robert Young 10-67, Mason Chapman-Mays 11-34 and 1 TD. Hickory: Isaiah Lackey 9-72, Brady Stober 7-15, Dashawn Medley 1-13, Ellis Chappell 2-1, Team 2-(-28).

PASSING — Alexander Central: Moore 3-4-0 for 25 yards and 1 TD. Hickory: Stober 17-28-1 for 195 yards and 1 TD, Chappell 1-2-0 for 1 yard and 1 TD.

RECEIVING — Alexander Central: Shoemaker 2-22, Garison Millsaps 1-3 and 1 TD. Hickory: Dashawn Medley 9-70, Chappell 3-65, Damarion Lee 3-38, Jamien Little 2-22, Tyquan Hill 1-1 and 1 TD.