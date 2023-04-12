NEWTON — Tuesday night’s semifinal nightcap of the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic had the potential to be the best game of the day, as it featured two teams leading their respective conferences. However, the game was essentially over early.

Alexander Central overwhelmed top-seeded Hickory with 12 runs in the first inning and cruised to a 14-3, five-inning victory to advance to tonight's championship game at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

Seeded fourth in the tournament, the Cougars (14-4) will take on No. 7 seed Newton-Conover at 6:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Hickory (13-2) drops into the third-place game at 4 p.m. against No. 3 St. Stephens.

Leaders of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, the Cougars entered the contest seventh in the 4A West Region in the MaxPreps RPI rankings. The Red Tornadoes, currently first in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, were second in the 3A West Region. However, Alexander Central came out firing and took control from the start.

For head coach Pete Hardee, the start was more pleasant than the first-round win over Bunker Hill, which led by three runs in the fifth inning before the Cougars rallied.

“I thought last night we were a little bit too loose coming in,” said Hardee. “And we got down 5-2 and had to come back and win. Tonight, I think our focus was better pregame. ... I was just proud of the guys coming out and getting a good start.”

Alexander Central sent nine batters to the plate before recording the first out. Facing starter Henry Stewart, Jaret Hoppes singled to start the game and stole second. Mason Chapman-Mays joined Hoppes by earning a walk and Bubba Pope singled to load the bases and set up the merry-go-round to come.

Sawyer Chapman-Mays was hit by a pitch to score Hoppes with the first run before Caleb Williams singled in another. Maddox Jack followed with a two-run single to the wall in right. An error allowed Dyson Lewis to reload the bases and ended Stewart’s time on the mound.

Cam Chapman greeted reliever Noah Surbaugh with a single to score a run before Surbaugh hit Wade Queen, forcing in another tally to make it 6-0.

Hoppes and Pope sandwiched run-scoring fly balls around a two-run double from Mason Chapman-Mays. After Sawyer Chapman-Mays reached on an error to extend the inning, Williams cleared the bases with a home run to left to make it 12-0.

That was more than enough for Cougars starter Jack to pick up the win. The junior hurler had command of his fastball much of the night, ringing up seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Hickory scored twice in the third, with Brady Strober getting an RBI single and Sammy Nexsen coming in to score on Boone Herman’s groundout.

Alexander Central answered back with two runs in the fourth. Hoppes singled in Tyler Kerley and later scored on Pope’s flyout to center.

Hickory pushed to avoid the mercy-rule defeat in the fifth. Will Prince walked to force in a run. However, Izaiah Littlejohn grounded into a force play to end the game.

The win was the 10th in a row for the Cougars, who were coming off back-to-back losses prior to the streak. Hardee said a win over defending 4A state champion Providence followed by another over a hot Watauga team in conference kickstarted the run.

“We lost back-to-back games to North Davidson,” said Hardee. “They’re a good club, but we just didn't really compete that well. ... The win against Providence, and Watauga right after that, was huge to kind of get us rolling. There haven't been may easy wins, but we’ve just got to keep trying to get better.”

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 14, HICKORY 3

Alexander Central;(12)00;20;—;14;11;1

Hickory;002;01;—;3;4;3

WP: Maddox Jack

LP: Henry Stewart