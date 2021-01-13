Cougars score late bucket at St. Stephens to stay unbeaten

The Alexander Central girls basketball team had a difficult time finding the basket at St. Stephens on Tuesday night. But the Cougars found it when they needed it most in the final minute-and-a-half, the last time with just four seconds remaining to escape St. Stephens with a 45-43 win to stay unbeaten.

Alexander Central is now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference, in spite of shooting just 37% from the field and less than 23% from behind the 3-point line.

“We were so bad,” said Alexander Central coach Jon Presnell, noting how well his team had shot just the night before in a victory over Watauga. “It was just one of those nights when you haven’t got it and you’ve just got to gut it out. That’s what we did, they fought to the end.”

St. Stephens jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead, only to have the Cougars scratch back and take their first lead of the night, 11-9, on a three-point play by Gracie Harrington to open the second quarter. But the Indians’ Kaylee McGlamery tied it when she put back an offensive rebound.

Then Allie Reid scored from down low on the blocks to give St. Stephens a lead the hosts would guard until late in the fourth quarter. That lead hit as many as 10 points, 27-17, in the third period when Joselin Turner drove the lane for two.