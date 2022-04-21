Cougars rout Hibriten in Easter Classic semifinals

NEWTON — For the second straight game, Alexander Central dominated an opponent in the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic. The Cougars earned their second 10-0 victory in a row, topping Hibriten in six innings in the semifinals of the 30th annual tournament on Wednesday night at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

Fourth-seeded Hibriten (11-9) made two quick outs in the top of the first inning before registering three straight singles. Ethan Watson reached on a base hit to left before Dillan Earp recorded a single to right and Cameron Hodges legged out an infield single to first. However, Watson was caught between third base and home and ultimately tagged out trying to make it back to third, ending the Panthers’ early threat.

After the missed opportunity in the opening frame, Hibriten only managed two hits the rest of the way, both coming with one out in the third when Connor Woodward singled to center and Jake Absher followed with a double down the left-field line. Woodward was then retired on a grounder to short when he wandered too far off the third-base bag, while a strikeout ended the inning.

On the other side, top-seeded Alexander Central (17-2) scored a first-inning run on a two-out single from Maddox Jack that plated Mason Chapman. The Cougars added four runs in the bottom of the third on a wild pitch that scored Caleb Williams and a three-run home run from designated hitter JD Little.

Alexander Central tacked on single runs in each of the next two innings, with a sacrifice fly from Williams scoring Chapman in the fourth and a sacrifice bunt from Jaret Hoppes allowing Dusty Sigmon to cross the plate in the fifth. Sigmon was hit by a pitch to begin the fifth before stealing both second and third base.

The Cougars scored their final three runs with two outs in the sixth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule. A bases-loaded single from Grove Lowrance and the ensuing bobble by the left fielder made it 9-0 before back-to-back walks to Dyson Lewis and Hoppes forced in Sigmon with the game-ending run.

Jack was the winning pitcher thanks to five innings of five-hit ball for the Cougars. The sophomore right-hander struck out 10, walked one and hit a batter before giving way to senior Cade Miller to start the sixth. Miller proceeded to strike out all three batters he faced.

Palmer Tucker started for Hibriten and lasted 2 2/3 innings before being relieved by Bryce Collins, who went the rest of the way. The duo combined to allow eight earned runs with three strikeouts, four walks and three hit batsman.

Sigmon led all players with three hits, while Little added two and Hoppes, Chapman, Jack, Lowrance, Lewis and Gage Weaver tallied one apiece for Alexander Central. Meanwhile, the Panthers got one hit each from Woodward, Absher, Watson, Earp and Hodges.

Alexander Central will face third-seeded St. Stephens (15-4) — the Indians defeated second-seeded Fred T. Foard 10-5 in Wednesday’s other semifinal — in tonight’s championship game at 6:30 p.m. As for Hibriten, it will battle Foard (12-4) in the third-place game at 4 p.m.

Hibriten;000;000;—0;5;4

Alexander Central;104;113;—;10;11;1

WP: Maddox Jack

LP: Palmer Tucker

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

