HUDSON — The visiting Alexander Central softball team jumped on South Caldwell in the opening inning on Friday night, scoring two runs with two outs. The Cougars also added a couple of runs in the middle of the game and two more in the final frame on their way to a 6-1 win over the Spartans in the championship game of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament at Brandon E. Church Softball Complex.

Alexander Central’s victory came in the rubber match between the two clubs, with each winning on the road during the regular season. And after both squads finished 9-1 in league play to tie for the regular-season crown, the Cougars’ win earned them the conference’s top 4A seed in the state playoffs, which begin on Tuesday.

“It’s always great competition when we play South Caldwell, always a dogfight between both teams, always a playoff-type atmosphere whether we play here or at home,” Alexander Central coach Kylie Hamby said. “This is always a great time to play somebody like them to propel us to go into the playoffs and prepare us for that.”

After Kadie Becker retired the first two batters she faced for top-seeded South Caldwell (15-4), three-hole hitter Ava Chapman homered to left to make it 1-0 in favor of the second-seeded Cougars. Following a single to center from Mcartney Harrington, Kensley Davis doubled down the left-field line to score courtesy runner Aniston Chapman with Alexander Central’s second run.

The Spartans looked to answer in the bottom of the first, with Sydnee Bumgarner doubling with one out before Becker walked. But a double play ended South Caldwell’s opening-inning threat.

South Caldwell also put two runners on in the second when Liz Jardon led off with a single and advanced to third on a double from Chloe Phillips on the next pitch. However, the next batter fouled out to the catcher before Kenzie Clontz flied out to right. Jardon tried to score from third on the play, but the right fielder Davis quickly fired the ball to Harrington behind the plate and she put the tag on the Spartans’ junior second baseman for the third out.

The Spartans stranded two runners in the third as well before Alexander Central (18-4) doubled its lead in the top of the fourth. Kenzie Church doubled with one out, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a two-run single from Anna Jordan. Laney Mayberry also came across on Jordan’s base hit after recording the game’s only stolen base following a walk to Laney Wike, who Mayberry courtesy ran for.

South Caldwell broke up the shutout in the fifth, when all four batters that came to the plate hit the ball deep. Nonetheless, three of the balls were caught — one by Jordan in left field and two by Lainey Russell in center — while the other resulted in a solo homer from Emily Coffey with one out.

From there, the only other runs that were scored were by the Cougars in the seventh. Jordan led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Alyssa Chapman and scored on a bunt single by Russell. Another run came across later in the frame on an infield single from Davis, who finished 2-for-3 after also walking in the sixth.

A throwing error allowed Kaylee Anderson to reach in South Caldwell’s final at-bat, but the next two batters flied out before Brooklyn Johnson singled to keep hope alive. However, Wike struck out her third batter of the night to bring the game to an end.

Speaking of Wike, she also gave up six hits and walked three in a complete-game effort, totaling 98 pitches and 59 strikes. She was one of four Cougars named to the all-tournament team, along with Ava Chapman, Jordan and Davis, the latter of whom received Most Valuable Player honors.

Hamby said that she was “very proud” of Wike and the defensive play behind her, stating that her sophomore pitcher “showed a lot of heart and a lot of grit.”

“She came in every pitch fighting, she did a good job of getting ahead tonight, hitting her spots very well, but I’m just proud of her, the grit she had,” said Hamby. “And I’m also proud of our defense, we played phenomenal defense today, made some big-time plays to throw some runners out at home.”

In addition to a two-hit night from Davis, Alexander Central also got two hits apiece from Jordan and Russell and one hit each from Ava Chapman, Harrington and Church. Meanwhile, Johnson had two hits for South Caldwell to go with one hit apiece from Bumgarner, Jardon, Phillips and Coffey.

Becker pitched all seven innings for the Spartans, striking out four and issuing three walks. The senior totaled 104 pitches, including 59 strikes, while giving up six runs on nine hits.

“I think the girls came out very well prepared today and that just set our momentum for the rest of the game,” said Hamby of her team’s quick start, which saw the Cougars build a lead they would hold for the entire night.

Joining the aforementioned quartet of Cougars on the all-tournament team were seven others: South Caldwell’s Becker, Jardon and Phillips, Hibriten’s Sydney Wike and Katie Story and Ashe County’s Maleah Lovell and Hannah Osborne.

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 6, SOUTH CALDWELL 1

Alexander Central;200;200;2;—;6;9;1

South Caldwell;000;010;0;—;1;6;1

WP: Laney Wike

LP: Kadie Becker