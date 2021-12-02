Cougars pull away from improving Bunker Hill boys

CLAREMONT — Alexander Central's boys basketball team traveled to Bunker Hill on Wednesday night and went home with a 55-36 win thanks to a stingy defense and an offense that was more than efficient enough in stretches.
“Our defense is always our key. We’ve got to guard,” said Alexander Central coach Ed Wills. “I thought we guarded pretty well.”
The Cougars (2-1) held the Bears to just 15-of-50 shooting from the field and 5-of-25 from 3-point range. Conversely, the visitors were 20-of-44 from the field and 4-of-15 from behind the arc.
“I thought we kept them out of the lane pretty well and challenged their shots enough to get some stops,” Wills said. “But we’re going to have to rebound a lot better.”
For the Bears (0-3), the season is about process and progress at the moment. Second-year head coach Anthony Church said his team has made considerable improvement in the schedule’s first week.
“We’ve been preaching competition to our kids. We just want them to go out and compete,” Church said. “We felt like we weren’t competing that first night. We got a little shell-shocked in that first game. It will take some time. It’s a process and that’s what our kids understand is it is a process.”
Both teams struggled at the offensive end in the first quarter. Although the Bears took a 5-0 lead on a corner 3-pointer by Quentin Hoover and his lay-in moments later, the Cougars owned an 11-7 advantage by quarter’s end.
But in the second period, Alexander Central went inside-outside. Big Grove Lowrance came up with back-to-back three-point plays in the paint, and then Avery Cook nailed consecutive 3s as the Cougars threatened to run away with a 25-9 lead.
However, the Bears scratched back and outscored their guests 10-6 the rest of the second period thanks to some sharp shooting at the other end by Devin Brice and Mack Little.
“We let some things get away from us a little bit with some turnovers and offensive rebounds,” Church said. “If we come in and work every day, things are going to work out very well for us in the end.”
Leading 31-19 at intermission, Alexander Central opened the third quarter on a 10-5 run in the first 3 1/2 minutes. Four different Cougars scored in the rally that gave Alexander Central a 41-24 lead and forced Bunker Hill to call a timeout to regroup.
“Our goal is to share it and get quality shots,” Wills said of his team’s offensive efficiency. “As long as we get good ones, we don’t care where they come from. There were stretches tonight when we really did that. Then there were stretches when we got sped up and were a little bit out of rhythm.”
The Bears knocked four points off the Cougars’ lead by the end of the period. But a 44-31 deficit ballooned to as much as 20 points over the course of the fourth quarter.
Both coaches cited the Bears’ rebounding. Although Alexander Central held a 33-30 edge on the glass overall, Bunker Hill outrebounded the Cougars 15-9 on the offensive glass.
“We are a little undersized. We have a 6-4 kid (Hoover), but everyone else is 6-1 or under,” Church said. “One of our goals tonight was to get on the boards. I thought we crashed hard offensively. We’ve got to crash a little harder on the defensive side.”
“They kicked our butts on the boards,” conceded Wills. “They were really aggressive on the glass. We’ve got to do a much better job of that.”
Little led Bunker Hill with 10 points, while Hoover had nine points and five rebounds. Elijah Boston grabbed eight boards for the Bears, five on the offensive end.
Even Presnell had 15 points and five assists for the Cougars.
“He’s tough as can be and plays hard,” Wills said of Presnell. “He got into a little bit of foul trouble in the first half and that slowed him down a little bit. He got on a little bit of a run there in the second half and that was certainly important for us.”
Lowrance added 14 points and Cook was also in double figures with 11 for Alexander Central.
Both teams will be in action on Friday, the Bears at home in a rematch with St. Stephens and Alexander Central on the road at West Wilkes.
GIRLS
Alexander Central 62, Bunker Hill 40
Bunker Hill led only once at 2-0, but the Bears pushed the Cougars for three quarters before Alexander Central pulled away in the final quarter for a 22-point victory.
The Cougars improved to 3-0, while the Bears slipped to 1-2.
“We just weren’t prepared for the press. We haven’t had a full practice in who knows when,” Bunker Hill coach Lee Swanson said of his team, which had just seven players in uniform on Wednesday. “But I thought we competed tonight. If we didn’t play hard we get run out of the gym early. That we were down 10 going into the fourth quarter is a miracle. I just wanted to see them compete.”
The Cougars devastated the hosts with pressure defense all over the court to outscore Bunker Hill 19-2 after the Bears' first basket. Five different Cougars scored in the first quarter as Alexander Central connected on three 3s and forced Bunker Hill into 10 turnovers in the period.
Making the Alexander Central run in the quarter even more impressive is that it didn’t score until the 4:30 mark of the period.
“This is the third game we’ve had and the third game we’ve started slow,” said Alexander Central coach Jon Presnell. “So we’re going to have to start better. But once we did get going, we finally did make some shots and made some layups.”
With Faith Isenhour heading the offense for the Bears, Bunker Hill was able to scratch and claw to keep the game from getting out of hand. Olivia Ellis hit a late triple before halftime to get Bunker Hill within 13 at 33-20 by the break.
Thwarting the Bears was Alexander Central post Madeleine Jenkins. When Bunker Hill did exploit the Cougars’ press, Jenkins erased any mistakes with six first-half blocks.
“We didn’t do a great job on the press, but having her on the back end blocking shots helps a lot,” Presnell said. “When they beat it and you’ve got a shot blocker like that back there blocking shots, it helps. But we have to do a better job on the front side.”
Alexander Central’s lead hit as many as 18 points early in the third quarter. But two more Ellis treys helped close the gap to 42-32 entering the final quarter.
“If we just cut our turnovers in half and a few more rebounds, it’s a lot easier to be competitive,” said Swanson, whose squad committed 31 turnovers as compared to 12 for the Cougars. “But they (Alexander Central) are good. They’re as good as anybody we’ll play.”
With the Bears still in striking distance, the Cougars dashed all hopes for a comeback by opening the final period on a 16-2 run.
“At times we get hot and we’re really, really good, and then at times we’re really, really bad,” Presnell said. “When the 3 is going in, good. But when it’s not, it’s not so good.”
Alexander Central was 5-of-25 from behind the arc for the game. The telling statistic was shots from the field, with the Cougars firing up 81 shots to just 32 for Bunker Hill.
Sydney Hayes led Alexander Central with 16 points and Juliana Walter backed that up with 13. Jenkins had 12 rebounds to go with her six blocked shots.
Ellis had 16 points for Bunker Hill and Isenhour had 15, nine from the free-throw line.
GIRLS
Alexander Central;19;14;09;20;-;62
Bunker Hill;04;16;12;08;-;40
Alexander Central – Sydney Hayes 16, Julianna Walter 13, Hallie Jarrett 9, Madeleine Jenkins 9, Chesney Stikeleather 9, Kirstyn Herman 6.
Bunker Hill – Olivia Ellis 16, Faith Isenhour 15, Damireona Burch 4, MyKiyah LaFone 2, Vanessa Morales 2, Laura Moose 1.
BOYS
Alexander Central;11;20;13;11;-;55
Bunker Hill;07;12;12;05;-;36
Alexander Central – Evan Presnell 15, Grove Lowrance 14, Avery Cook 11, Dusty Sigmon 8, Luke Hammer 4, Chad Lasher 2, Dalton Beck 1.
Bunker Hill – Mack Little 10, Quentin Hoover 9, Devin Brice 7, Kaden Bolick 3, Elijah Boston 2, Kaden Robinson 2, Oaklee Watts 2, Drew Moore 1.