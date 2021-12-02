Cougars pull away from improving Bunker Hill boys

But in the second period, Alexander Central went inside-outside. Big Grove Lowrance came up with back-to-back three-point plays in the paint, and then Avery Cook nailed consecutive 3s as the Cougars threatened to run away with a 25-9 lead.

However, the Bears scratched back and outscored their guests 10-6 the rest of the second period thanks to some sharp shooting at the other end by Devin Brice and Mack Little.

“We let some things get away from us a little bit with some turnovers and offensive rebounds,” Church said. “If we come in and work every day, things are going to work out very well for us in the end.”

Leading 31-19 at intermission, Alexander Central opened the third quarter on a 10-5 run in the first 3 1/2 minutes. Four different Cougars scored in the rally that gave Alexander Central a 41-24 lead and forced Bunker Hill to call a timeout to regroup.

“Our goal is to share it and get quality shots,” Wills said of his team’s offensive efficiency. “As long as we get good ones, we don’t care where they come from. There were stretches tonight when we really did that. Then there were stretches when we got sped up and were a little bit out of rhythm.”