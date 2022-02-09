Cougars hire McConnell as boys tennis coach

TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander Central High School announced last week that David McConnell has been hired as head coach of the boys tennis team.

McConnell is employed with Alexander County Schools as the credit recovery and online courses teacher at Alexander Central High, and he also serves as the head coach of the varsity boys soccer team. McConnell was hired in 2019 and has worked in the same role since then.

“I am happy to announce that David will be our men's tennis head coach,” Nathan Robinson, Alexander Central athletic director, said. “He has been on staff with our athletic department since 2019 with our soccer program and has demonstrated good leadership for our male athletes."

“I am excited for the opportunity and chance to be the head men's tennis coach here at ACHS,” McConnell said. “I played tennis when I was younger and have enjoyed watching friends play tennis at various levels over the years. I look forward to helping the men grow their game and help our program grow as well. I hope that my passion for sports and experience will help this team have a positive experience.”