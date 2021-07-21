Cougars hire Benbow as volleyball coach

TAYLORSVILLE — On Tuesday night, the Alexander County Board of Education approved the hire of Savanna Benbow as the head volleyball coach at Alexander Central High School.

A 2009 graduate of North Iredell High School, Benbow played volleyball all four years of high school and was part of a state championship winning team her senior season. During her time in college at East Carolina University, she was part of the club volleyball team. Prior coaching experience includes serving as a coach for the IC Stars Volleyball Club from 2015-20 as well as serving as an assistant coach for Troutman Middle School from 2017-18.

“I am so excited to have the privilege to be part of the Alexander Central High School volleyball team,” said Benbow. “Volleyball has always been a passion of mine and I am looking forward to sharing it.

“I want to thank principal Gordon Palmer and athletic director Nathan Robinson for entrusting me to take on the leadership responsibility,” she added. “I look forward to working with the girls and assistant coaches to make it a fun and successful season. Go Cougars!”