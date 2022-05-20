 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cougars back in a familiar position

Faith Carrigan

Alexander Central’s Faith Carrigan, 15, fires a pitch to the plate in a file photo from March.

 Ernie Masche, Record File Photo

Two area schools were pegged as No. 1 seeds in their respective classifications in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association softball tournament. And both remain as each reach the quarterfinal round.

Both Alexander Central (4A) and East Lincoln (3A) are seeking to return to next week’s regional final, which will return to a best two-out-of-three format after COVID-19 protocols hampered the last two seasons. The Cougars are seeking their 11th state title, while East Lincoln is looking to get to the final for the first time. Both will have tough games tonight.

Below is a capsule look at both contests.

(Note: Playoff records are fast-pitch era only, state titles noted are from slow- and fast-pitch. Stats listed are provided from coaches or listed on MaxPreps.com.)

NCHSAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Schedule: Quarterfinals: Tonight; West Region series: May 24-28; State Championship series: June 3-4.

4A WEST REGION No. 5 East Forsyth (24-1) at No. 1 Alexander Central (25-2), 7 p.m.

About Alexander Central (90-24 NCHSAA playoffs, 10 state titles, last 2018):

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-champion, tournament champion

Playoff Schedule: 5/10 vs. No. 32 Cox Mill (16-1); 5/12 vs. No. 16 Weddington (3-0); 5/17 vs. No. 8 Providence (4-1).

Coach: Kylie Hamby

Key pitcher: Faith Carrigan, Sr. (22-2, 139 IP, 223 K, 28 BB, 1.06 ERA)

Key hitters: Faith Carrigan, Sr. (.494, 8 2B, 8 HR, 39 RBI); Kenzie Church, So. (.373, 6 2B, 9 HR, 31 RBI); Peyton Price, Sr. (.494, 5 2B, 1 3B, 18 RBI).

Another dominant performance by Faith Carrigan placed the Cougars back into the state

