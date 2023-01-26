Conference champions crowned at WFAC, CVAC swim meets

The Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) and Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) crowned their conference champions on Tuesday. The WFAC held its league championship meet at the Hickory Foundation YMCA, while the CVAC championship meet took place at the Lenoir Aquatic & Fitness Center.

East Lincoln finished first in both girls and boys competition during the WFAC meet, with the girls totaling 303 points and the boys finishing with 373. Meanwhile, East Burke’s girls (187 points) and boys (213) took first place during the CVAC meet.

The St. Stephens girls and boys finished second during the WFAC meet with 294 and 365 points, respectively, while the Hickory girls (282) and North Lincoln boys (262) took third and the Fred T. Foard girls (207) and Hickory boys (139) came in fourth. North Lincoln’s girls (187 points) and Statesville’s boys (89) finished fifth, North Iredell’s girls (168) and Foard’s boys (36) took sixth and Statesville’s girls (33) and North Iredell’s boys (28) came in seventh.

Coming in second during the CVAC meet were the Newton-Conover girls (133 points) and the West Caldwell boys (114), while the West Caldwell girls (127) and Lincolnton boys (109) took third. West Lincoln finished fourth in both girls (114 points) and boys (37) competition, while the fifth-place finishers were the Lincolnton girls (96) and the Newton-Conover boys (24).

Individual event winners during the WFAC meet were as follows:

• Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: St. Stephens (Zoe Coburn, Riley Caudle, Ava Gruber, Katie Parmenter), 2:04.02

• Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: East Lincoln (Owen Pridmore, Zachary Clendenning, Rider Warner, Ayden Miller), 1:48.31

• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Katie Parmenter (St. Stephens), 2:04.66

• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Cameron Broos (St. Stephens), 1:52.75

• Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Emma Pitts (Hickory), 2:16.26

• Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Owen Pridmore (East Lincoln), 2:17.68

• Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Katie Parmenter (St. Stephens), 26.85 seconds

• Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Zachary Clendenning (East Lincoln), 23.24 seconds

• Girls’ 100-yard butterfly: Ella Brett Hitchcock (Hickory), 1:02.20

• Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Gunner Smith (St. Stephens), 1:02.86

• Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Colby Fields (Hickory), 59.96 seconds

• Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Joseph Mogray (Hickory), 52.04 seconds

• Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Kathryn Cinson (Fred T. Foard), 5:21.37

• Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Aiden Deluca (North Lincoln), 5:16.91

• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Hickory (Colby Fields, Ella Brett Hitchcock, Denise Olguin-Abreu, Emma Pitts), 1:52.97

• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: East Lincoln (Rider Warner, Ayden Miller, Owen Pridmore, Zachary Clendenning), 1:41.17

• Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Zoe Coburn (St. Stephens), 1:02.81

• Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Rider Warner (East Lincoln), 58.48 seconds

• Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Emma Pitts (Hickory), 1:15.41

• Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Zachary Clendenning (East Lincoln), 1:02.76

• Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: Hickory (Colby Fields, Ella Brett Hitchcock, Denise Olguin-Abreu, Emma Pitts), 4:04.69

• Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: St. Stephens (Jackson Broos, Gunner Smith, Sebastian Castellanos-Morales, Cameron Broos), 3:44.02

As for the CVAC meet, its individual event winners were as follows:

• Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: Newton-Conover (Dayana Alvarez-Chavez, June Gordon, Morgan Ruebusch, Gabriella Whitener), 2:25.01

• Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: East Burke (Zane Wise, Jacob Gersh, Taylor Lennex, Tristan Carswell), 2:10.54

• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Morgan Ruebusch (Newton-Conover), 2:04.26

• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Christian Hernandez (West Caldwell), 2:22.60

• Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Gracie Hall (East Burke), 3:25.01

• Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Noah Ramsey (East Burke), 2:55.04

• Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Zoie Miller (West Caldwell), 26.28 seconds

• Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Joshua Hedspeth (Lincolnton), 27.59 seconds

• Girls’ 100-yard butterfly: Kellie Derby (West Lincoln), 1:58.51

• Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: John Mauney (Lincolnton), 1:18.13

• Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Gracie Hall (East Burke), 1:10.59

• Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Tristan Carswell (East Burke), 1:02.28

• Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Zoie Miller (West Caldwell), 6:21.23

• Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Taylor Lennex (East Burke), 6:32.62

• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Newton-Conover (Dayana Alvarez-Chavez, June Gordon, Morgan Ruebusch, Gabriella Whitener), 2:05.58

• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: East Burke (Taylor Lennex, Noah Ramsey, Jacob Gersh, Tristan Carswell), 1:55.69

• Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Marabeth Huffman (East Burke), 1:21.06

• Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Kent Jones (Newton-Conover), 1:20.72

• Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Morgan Ruebusch (Newton-Conover), 1:18.13

• Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Jacob Gersh (East Burke), 1:19.77

• Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: East Burke (Marabeth Huffman, Freyja Lemaire, Grace Hammack, Gracie Hall), 5:08.37

• Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: East Burke (Taylor Lennex, Noah Ramsey, Jacob Gersh, Tristan Carswell), 4:19.58