Concordia Christian girls basketball teams win conference titles

CONOVER — The Concordia Christian Day School varsity girls basketball team won its third Foothills Association of Middle School Athletics (FAMA) championship in a row last month, defeating Salisbury Academy 30-11 in the title contest.

Sara Sain was the Crusaders’ leading scorer with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Neeley Campbell added seven points. Hadleigh Swagger finished with six points, Ellie Adams had four points and Abby DeHart recorded two points.

The Concordia varsity girls basketball team finished undefeated, with Adams earning FAMA tournament MVP honors. Sain and Swagger also landed on the all-tournament team.

The Concordia JV girls basketball team also won the FAMA championship last month, beating Hickory Christian Academy. The Crusaders scored the game’s first 14 points and never looked back, holding a sizable rebounding advantage against the Knights during the contest.

Peyton Laney was the Concordia JV girls’ leading scorer with 16 points, while Jenna Sain added 12 and Liz Campbel scored nine. Lexy Wrenn chipped in four points to go with two from Whitney Spleet.

Jenna Sain was the FAMA tournament MVP, while Campbell and Laney also earned all-tournament recognition.