Community holds prayer event for Rowan County softball player

CLAREMONT — Over 200 people attended an event called “Prayer at the Park” on Wednesday night at Bunker Hill Optimist, coming together to pray for the healing and recovery of a Rowan County softball player who suffered a serious cardiac episode during a softball tournament last Saturday at Stanford Park in Hickory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kassidy Sechler, a rising sophomore at South Rowan High, was playing for Salisbury-based travel ball organization Extreme Performance last weekend when she felt discomfort upon returning to her team’s dugout. After receiving medical attention there and being rushed by ambulance to Frye Regional Medical Center, Sechler was airlifted to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, where she remains connected to a ventilator and other life-saving medical devices.

Although positive updates have been shared by Sechler’s mother in recent days via the “Prayers for Kassidy” Facebook Group, the family still needs support as medical tests are ongoing. Gift cards and cash donations were taken up for the family during Wednesday’s prayer event, which was organized by Jody Cox, general manager of Catawba County’s Five Star Fastpitch organization.

As of Thursday afternoon, over $9,000 had been raised via a GoFundMe page that has been set up to support the family financially. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com and search for “Prayers for Kassidy” or look for the Facebook Group of the same name and click on the link that was shared there earlier this week.