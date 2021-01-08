COMING UP CLUTCH: Davis, Redmond help Red Devils nip Trojans in double OT

CATAWBA — In a shortened high school basketball season, the Newton-Conover and Bandys boys decided they would get in some extra court time on Thursday night — not once but twice. The Red Devils got some last-second heroics from Maverick Davis in the first extra session and held on thanks to a block by Zane Redmond in the second to escape the Trojans 58-56 in double overtime.
The thriller lifts Newton-Conover’s record to 1-1, while Bandys slips to 0-2.
“A win is a win and I’m happy to get out of here with one,” said Newton-Conover coach Matt Wilkinson. Referencing an overtime loss to Lincolnton earlier this week, Wilkinson said, ”Tonight we probably didn’t deserve this one, but we found a way to win it.”
Bandys trailed the Red Devils 41-32 in the fourth quarter after Quincey Spain took a pass from Redmond for an easy layup. But the Trojans put together a comeback with some timely shooting, effective passing and an aggressive defense.
“They played hard. I was really pleased with their effort,” said Bandys coach Rob Bliss about the Trojans. “There was no quit in them tonight.”
The Trojans scored five straight to get within four points, 41-37. Redmond broke the Bandys run with a layup against the press, but Bobby DelGuercio found Ashton Reynolds in the lane for an easy basket to make it a four-point game again.
The Trojans' Keelan Henrickson hit a jumper at the elbow to make it a two-point game with 1:25 remaining in regulation. Then Reynolds put back an offensive rebound to tie it at 43-all with 33 seconds to go. That’s where the scored stayed through the fourth-quarter buzzer.
It was Reynolds who again tied the score at 49-all on an inbounds play with 47 seconds remaining in the first overtime. After a miss by Newton-Conover with 16 seconds showing, Eric Habschied found himself free at the top of the key and nailed a 3-pointer to give the Trojans their only lead in overtime with six seconds to play.
Although the clock ran out after the basket, the officials ruled Wilkinson had called a timeout with six seconds remaining.
Wilkinson outlined the play he called for in the huddle.
“It was designed to get the ball to Zane in the middle of the floor and have Maverick and Jackson (Mullins) fill the lanes,” Wilkinson explained.
The play worked to perfection as Redmond found Davis open on the left wing. Davis’ high, arching shot cleared the nets as the buzzer sounded to force a second extra session.
“You have a kid make a tough shot. It’s a tough shot in a tough time or we’ve got a win,” said Bliss. “We won’t be satisfied with that. We’ll keep trying to get better and learn from our mistakes and finish it off the next time.”
It’s not the first time Davis has hurt the Trojans on their own floor.
“Maverick made a game-winner here last year as well,” Wilkinson said.
Davis opened the second overtime with another triple. But Henrickson hit two free throws and stole a pass and scored to give Bandys the lead, 56-55.
A Redmond foul shot tied the score again. A Mullins charity toss gave the lead back to Newton-Conover and with 9.6 seconds remaining, Davis hit another free throw to make the score 58-56.
Bandys called timeout with the ball at half court and 5.4 seconds showing. The Trojans got the ball to Habschied again at the top of the key, but this time Redmond blocked the shot to secure the win.
“We switched up. We felt like 10 (Habschied) would get the shot. (I) told Zane to spin on him and guard him and he got a hand on it,” Wilkinson said. “We’re lucky to get out of here with a win.”
Redmond led all scorers with 24 points.
“Zane made a lot of plays and did a great job scoring the basketball,” Wilkinson said. “But his unselfishness tonight in giving it up to open shooters when he was being doubled, I felt, was really the difference between us winning and losing.”
Davis added 16 points for the Red Devils.
Bandys put four players in double figures. Habschied had a team-high 13 points, Henrickson had 12, Reynolds scored 11 and Grant Parham had 10.
Both teams are on the road Tuesday. Newton-Conover travels to West Lincoln, while Bandys is at Lincolnton.
Newton-Conover: 07 12 15 09 09 06 — 58
Bandys: 07 13 12 11 09 04 — 56
Newton-Conover — Zane Redmond 24, Maverick Davis 16, Jackson Mullins 7, Justice Craig 4, Quincey Spain 3, Jason Han 2, Javon Barber 1, A'Quan Cauthen 1.
Bandys — Eric Habschied 13, Keelan Henrickson 12, Ashton Reynolds 11, Grant Parham 10, Dylan Thompson 3, Joseph Cockman 2, Drew Reed 2, Cade Spencer 2, Tyler Tuxbury 1.