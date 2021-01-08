COMING UP CLUTCH: Davis, Redmond help Red Devils nip Trojans in double OT

The Trojans' Keelan Henrickson hit a jumper at the elbow to make it a two-point game with 1:25 remaining in regulation. Then Reynolds put back an offensive rebound to tie it at 43-all with 33 seconds to go. That’s where the scored stayed through the fourth-quarter buzzer.

It was Reynolds who again tied the score at 49-all on an inbounds play with 47 seconds remaining in the first overtime. After a miss by Newton-Conover with 16 seconds showing, Eric Habschied found himself free at the top of the key and nailed a 3-pointer to give the Trojans their only lead in overtime with six seconds to play.

Although the clock ran out after the basket, the officials ruled Wilkinson had called a timeout with six seconds remaining.

Wilkinson outlined the play he called for in the huddle.

“It was designed to get the ball to Zane in the middle of the floor and have Maverick and Jackson (Mullins) fill the lanes,” Wilkinson explained.

The play worked to perfection as Redmond found Davis open on the left wing. Davis’ high, arching shot cleared the nets as the buzzer sounded to force a second extra session.