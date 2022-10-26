Comets eliminate Maiden from volleyball playoffs

MAIDEN — The Maiden volleyball team lost four of its first five matches in 2022, albeit to tough competition from higher classifications. But eventually the Blue Devils began to roll, winning 19 of their next 21 contests including 15 in a row entering the second round of the 2A state playoffs on Tuesday night.

Along the way, Maiden earned a share of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference regular-season championship before besting Catawba County rival Bandys in the finals of the conference tournament. Following a four-set victory over 26th-seeded Hendersonville in the opening round of the playoffs, seventh-seeded Maiden hosted 23rd-seeded North Stanly in Round 2.

In the end, the Comets stopped the Blue Devils’ run with a four-set victory of their own. Maiden won Tuesday’s first set by a 25-21 score, but North Stanly bounced back with set victories of 25-21, 25-15 and 25-17 to advance to Thursday’s third round.

“We made some mistakes that were costly in the wrong times, but I’m still proud of them,” Maiden coach Marsha Davis said. “They played hard, they’ve accomplished a lot this year, and so I’m very proud of them.”

A quick kill from Aniston Talbert started the night for North Stanly (15-10), but Maiden’s Aleah Ikard tallied the next point to tie the score. The Blue Devils also registered the next two points — the second coming on a kill from Emily Dover — before the Comets rallied for a 5-4 lead during a stretch that included a kill and a tip from Lauren Lowder and a tip from Shalyn Bell. North Stanly increased its lead to 7-5 moments later, but Maiden countered with an 8-3 run that forced the visitors to call a timeout.

The Blue Devils (20-7) continued to extend their advantage following the timeout, with kills from Dover and Payton Miller highlighting an 8-4 spurt that ultimately led to another North Stanly timeout with the Comets trailing 21-14. A late run got North Stanly back within three at 24-21, but Maiden put things away on the next point to grab its 18th opening-set win of the season.

North Stanly got off to a hot start in the second set, with a kill from Neely Ramantanin and three straight errors by Maiden giving the Comets an early 4-0 advantage. The Blue Devils answered with eight of the next 10 points during a run that started with back-to-back points from Averie Waddell — the second on an ace — but a 6-0 response by North Stanly gave the Comets a lead that they would not relinquish on their way to a four-point set win that was capped by consecutive kills from Talbert.

The Comets carried their momentum into the third set, scoring 10 of the first 12 points during a stretch that included two more Talbert kills and an ace from Ramantanin. Maiden countered with three of the next four points — two on kills from Miller — but North Stanly was ultimately able to cruise to a 10-point set victory that ended with an ace from Josie Talbert.

After a Khiara Culliver block gave Maiden a 3-2 lead in the fourth set, the Blue Devils also scored two of the next three points before North Stanly used a 9-0 run to take control. A 5-0 spurt later in the set that included a kill from Bell, an ace from Mallori Wittman, a tip from Caroline Mauldin and a kill from Aniston Talbert pushed North Stanly’s lead to double digits at 21-11.

Maiden tried to claw its way back into the set, with Miller registering a pair of late kills to go with kills from Callie Stamey and Ilysa Barr. However, a double hit allowed the Comets to escape with an eight-point set win and a 3-1 victory in the match.

“Their number 2 (Bell) and number 12 (Aniston Talbert) are great,” said Davis of two of North Stanly's top players. “You keep feeding them and they’re up there and we just had a hard time stopping them. I think that’s where we failed the most is just stopping those outside hitters.”

North Stanly visits second-seeded Southwestern Randolph (25-3) on Thursday after the Cougars swept No. 15 East Davidson in Round 2. On the other side, Maiden will look for more success next fall after graduating five seniors from this year’s squad — Ikard, Stamey, Annalee Smith, Kennedie Noble and Parker Sweet.

One of those seniors, Smith, was recognized on Tuesday after recording her 1,000th career assist in the second set. She finished with 16 digs and 22 assists.

“She’s our co-captain and she’s one of those quiet leaders, but you know when she’s off the court,” said Davis of Smith’s accomplishment. “She has done a good job of leading this team, great hands, just a great leader. She’s a senior, she’s definitely gonna be missed, gonna be hard to fill her spot.”

Maiden also received 12 kills and 16 digs from Miller, six kills from Dover, four kills and 13 digs from Waddell and 18 digs and seven assists from Ikard.