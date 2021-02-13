Column: Foard volleyball has given us quite a ride

If you’ve had the pleasure of watching Fred T. Foard play volleyball over the past two seasons, you are likely well aware of how special the Tigers have been during that time.

Foard has captured back-to-back 2A state championships while posting an overall record of 51-1 and a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference mark of 28-0. The Tigers have won 155 of 162 sets since the beginning of the 2019 season, and they enter next season on a 30-match winning streak.

The Tigers’ last loss came at the hands of 3A powerhouse Watauga on Oct. 10, 2019, and it took five thrilling sets for the Pioneers to take them down on their home court. The Tigers proceeded to win their next 81 sets before Patton topped them in the opening set of a 3-1 Foard victory in last month’s state quarterfinals, but Foard bounced back with nine straight set wins to close the season.

That’s dominance, folks, and it has happened right here in Catawba County.