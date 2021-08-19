Column: Fall football returns Friday, with plenty of excitement in store

The 2021 high school football season kicks off Friday night for the varsity teams in Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties. Full previews for all 11 of those teams are on the pages that precede and follow, complete with team photos, last season’s results and this season’s schedules and rosters, among other information.
We’ve also got team photos and schedules for nearby schools East Burke and Draughn. The Morganton News Herald does a tremendous job following the Cavaliers and Wildcats, as well as Freedom and Patton, so check out them out throughout the season for coverage of Burke County’s quartet of gridiron squads.
COVID-19 wreaked havoc on athletic calendars during the 2020-21 school year, and football was not immune. The 2020 fall season was pushed to the spring of 2021, with the regular season being shortened to seven games and most teams playing conference-only schedules.
Maiden finished first in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Hibriten again ruled the Northwestern Foothills 2A and Watauga won the other area conference, the Northwestern 3A/4A. But the first two conferences no longer exist and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference has a new look to it following realignment earlier this year.
Four Catawba County schools — Bandys, Bunker Hill, Maiden and Newton-Conover — now make up half of the eight-team Catawba Valley 2A Conference, which also includes West Caldwell, East Burke, Lincolnton and West Lincoln. Meanwhile, the Western Foothills 3A Conference consists of crosstown rivals Hickory and St. Stephens, Fred T. Foard, Iredell County’s Statesville, West Iredell and North Iredell and Lincoln County’s East Lincoln and North Lincoln.
As for the six-team Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, it features league holdovers Alexander Central, South Caldwell, Freedom and Watauga, along with newcomers Hibriten and Ashe County. Additionally, aforementioned Draughn is a member of the seven-team Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference — Avery County, Madison, Mitchell, Mountain Heritage, Owen and Rosman are the other members — while Patton will compete in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference against Hendersonville, Polk County, Brevard, R-S Central and Chase (it was announced last week that remaining league member East Rutherford will not field a varsity team in 2021).
While we’re discussing things that are new, let’s also talk about the new head coaches set to roam the sidelines in the Hickory Daily Record‘s 11-team coverage area. Joe Glass is now the coach at Hickory, while Kyle Lowman is at St. Stephens, Albert Reid is Bunker Hill’s head man and Casey Justice will lead the program at South Caldwell.
Glass was hired to replace the departing Russell Stone, who was the Red Tornadoes’ coach for four seasons. Briefly Hickory’s offensive line coach a decade ago, Glass has since held head coaching positions at Patton, Jay M. Robinson, Eastern Guilford and Lincolnton, posting a combined record of 53-51 in nine seasons.
Lowman doesn’t have head coaching experience, but he was an assistant at his alma mater, Bandys, from 2000-19. Coaching is certainly in his blood, as his father Randy Lowman’s name adorns Bandys’ field after a successful run as the Trojans’ head coach and his brother Trent Lowman is currently at East Surry after succeeding his dad at Bandys.
Reid is also moving into his first head coaching gig after 11 seasons as an assistant at Bunker Hill. He has been the Bears’ defensive coordinator since 2015 and served under previous head coach Patrick Clark for three seasons before being selected as the next head coach following Clark’s resignation this past spring.
Justice is a 2005 South Caldwell graduate who has been an assistant football coach for the Spartans since 2010 while also serving as head softball coach since 2014. He was previously the quarterbacks coach, assistant offensive coordinator and offensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach after Marc Kirkpatrick stepped down in April.
Glass, Lowman, Reid and Justice are joined by Maiden’s Will Byrne (sixth year), Alexander Central’s Butch Carter (sixth year), Newton-Conover’s Steven Pack (fourth year), Foard’s Ryan Gettys (third year of second stint), Hibriten’s Sam Mackey (third year), Bandys’ Jason Barnes (second year) and West Caldwell’s Monte Simmons (second year) as head coaches in the HDR‘s coverage area. Each program is in a different situation, but every coach will be looking to get the most out of his players this fall.
Speaking of players, we’ve got some talented ones in this area, many of whom earned individual awards last season. For example, Maiden’s Ethan Rhodes and Bunker Hill’s Carson Elder are senior quarterbacks who each enter their third season as varsity starters.
Rhodes and Elder were two of 41 Catawba County players to receive all-conference recognition this past spring, while 29 Caldwell County gridiron stars and 14 players from Alexander Central were also selected to all-conference teams. It’s exciting to know that many of those athletes return for the 2021 season, and you’ll read more about a lot of them not just today but in the weeks and months to come.
Kickoff is Friday, with the regular season continuing through Oct. 29. Playoff brackets will be released on Oct. 30, with the postseason beginning Nov. 5 and ending with state championship contests Dec. 10-11.
Buckle up, because we’re in for a wild ride.
While you’re at it, also make sure to check out the virtual tour that news reporter Kristen Hart put together of Catawba County’s football stadiums. It’s available at www.hickoryrecord.com.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.