Column: Fall football returns Friday, with plenty of excitement in store

The 2021 high school football season kicks off Friday night for the varsity teams in Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties. Full previews for all 11 of those teams are on the pages that precede and follow, complete with team photos, last season’s results and this season’s schedules and rosters, among other information.

We’ve also got team photos and schedules for nearby schools East Burke and Draughn. The Morganton News Herald does a tremendous job following the Cavaliers and Wildcats, as well as Freedom and Patton, so check out them out throughout the season for coverage of Burke County’s quartet of gridiron squads.

COVID-19 wreaked havoc on athletic calendars during the 2020-21 school year, and football was not immune. The 2020 fall season was pushed to the spring of 2021, with the regular season being shortened to seven games and most teams playing conference-only schedules.

Maiden finished first in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Hibriten again ruled the Northwestern Foothills 2A and Watauga won the other area conference, the Northwestern 3A/4A. But the first two conferences no longer exist and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference has a new look to it following realignment earlier this year.