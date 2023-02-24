It was a historic day for the 23rd-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne softball team on Wednesday in Hickory, as the Bears swept a doubleheader against visiting Belmont Abbey to hand Shena Hollar her 899th and 900th wins as the squad’s head coach. Both victories came in five innings, with LR winning 10-2 in Game 1 and 10-0 in Game 2.

Hollar, who is in her 24th season as the Bears’ coach, now holds a record of 900-317-2 during her time at the helm. She also won 45 games in two seasons at Newberry before coming to LR.

As for the 2023 Bears, they are currently 12-1 overall with four straight wins and a 5-0 home record. They outhit the Crusaders 11-5 in the opening game of Wednesday’s twin bill before outhitting them 14-3 in Game 2.

In Game 1, LR received two hits apiece from Julia Mardigian, Lauren Jackson and Lora Beth Wood to go with a three-run home run from Lauren Rakes and one hit each from Katelyn Rackard, Talon LaClair, Cassidy Wall and Camden Gerland. The winning pitcher was Morgan Beeler (6-1), who tossed five innings of two-run, five-hit ball with 10 strikeouts, one walk and a hit batter.

In the second game, the Bears got two homers from LaClair — a three-run shot in the first inning and a two-run blast in the third — to go with a three-run homer from Gerland, two hits each from Wall, Lauren Jackson and Wood and one hit apiece from Rackard, Alycea Gilliam, Adda Prescott, Kaylan Brown and Madison Jackson. Rakes (4-0) tossed three innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with seven strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter to earn the win, while Brooklin Heavner and Faith Carrigan combined to allow no runs on one hit with three strikeouts and no walks over the final two innings.

LR will host Bear Bash II this weekend, beginning with back-to-back games against Lock Haven today starting at 2 p.m. The Bears will also face Johnson C. Smith and UNC Pembroke on Saturday at 3 and 5 p.m., respectively, before taking on UNC Pembroke on Sunday at noon followed by another matchup with Johnson C. Smith at 2 p.m.

Belmont Abbey (3-5) is at Mars Hill on Saturday for a doubleheader that will begin at 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne to begin spring practice on March 17: The Bears will hold their first spring practice on March 17, with their second spring practice set for March 18 and their third spring practice scheduled for March 21. LR also has spring practices slated for March 23, 25, 28 and 30 and April 1, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11 and 13.

The Bears’ spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at Moretz Stadium. The event, which will include free admission, kicks off at noon.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Catawba Valley Community College 62, Guilford Tech 49: The Red Hawks knocked off the Titans at home Wednesday in Hickory, improving to 10-10 overall and 7-7 in Region 10 play entering Saturday’s road game against Cape Fear Community College, which will tip off at 1 p.m. CVCC is also scheduled to visit Brunswick Community College on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Guilford Tech (9-13, 5-11 in Region 10) hosts Fayetteville Tech on Saturday at 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Lenoir-Rhyne finishes fifth at Barton/Lincoln Memorial Invitational: The Bears posted a fifth-place finish during the Barton/Lincoln Memorial Invitational this past Monday and Tuesday on the Robert Trent Jones Course at Palmetto Dunes in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Golfers from 18 different teams participated in the two-day event, which was won by Wingate with a total team score of 592 (16-over-par).

Finishing second through fifth in the team standings were Carson-Newman (599), Lee University (613), Shorter University (616) and LR (617). Meanwhile, the top individual score came from Savannah College of Art and Design’s Ariana Castro, who had 143 total strokes (1-under-par) after shooting a 71 in the first round and a 72 in the second round.

LR was led by a total score of 146 (74, 72) from Amelia Rae Greenlee, with Beatriz Espelosin finishing with 150 total strokes (75, 75), Marta Cervero recording 160 total strokes (77, 83), Katie Sibley totaling 161 strokes (79, 82) and Marta Escudero posting a total score of 167 (84, 83). Greenlee tied for third, while Espelosin tied for 10th, Cervero tied for 39th, Sibley tied for 43rd and Escudero tied for 61st.

LR travels to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, next Monday and Tuesday for the Low Tide Intercollegiate hosted by Limestone. The two-day event will be held at Dunes West Golf Club and will start at 8 a.m. both days.

BASEBALL

Cleveland Community College 6, CVCC 4: The Red Hawks suffered a road loss at the hands of the Yetis on Wednesday in Shelby. CVCC only managed three hits in the defeat, with Sean Seale registering one hit and two RBIs, Elec Yount notching one hit and one RBI and Tate Abbott tallying the remaining hit for the Red Hawks.

Cleveland Community College is now 5-5 on the season entering Saturday’s road doubleheader against Patrick & Henry Community College, which will begin at 1 p.m. The Yetis will also play a single game against the Patriots on Sunday at noon.

CVCC (4-6) hosts a twin bill against Wake Tech today at 3 p.m. before finishing the three-game series with a noon game on Sunday.

No. 1 North Greenville 5, No. 25 Lenoir-Rhyne 1: The top-ranked Crusaders were too much for the 25th-ranked Bears at home Wednesday in Tigerville, South Carolina, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning and three in the eighth while holding LR to a single run in the top of the fifth. A solo homer by Zach Evans accounted for the Bears’ lone run, while Cole Stanford had two hits and Eli Willen and Sal Carricato finished with one hit apiece.

North Greenville (11-0) visits Francis Marion today for a doubleheader that will begin at 3 p.m. before playing a single game against the Patriots on Saturday at 1 p.m., while LR (10-4) hosts a doubleheader against Cedarville today starting at 2 p.m. before playing a single game against the Yellow Jackets on Saturday at 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 22 Roberts Wesleyan 13, Lenoir-Rhyne 4: The 22nd-ranked Redhawks led 3-0 after the opening quarter, 8-0 at the half and 11-1 through three quarters before winning by a nine-goal final margin on the road Wednesday in Hickory. Roberts Wesleyan is now 2-1 on the season, while the Bears are 1-3.

Despite the loss, LR received two goals and one assist from Ellie Campbell, two goals from Chloe Christensen and one assist each from Emilee Foxall and Hannah Shuren.

Roberts Wesleyan hosts Gannon University today at 5 p.m., while the Bears host South Atlantic Conference foe Mars Hill on March 4 at 1 p.m.