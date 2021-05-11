Clark steps down as Bunker Hill’s football coach

CLAREMONT — Bunker Hill head football coach Patrick Clark has announced that he will resign from that position effective immediately. On Monday evening, he met with his coaching staff to inform them that he will step down so he can move back to Tennessee in order to be closer to his family. Clark broke the news to his players on Tuesday morning.

“You’ve come a long way, and you’ve put your backs into it,” Clark told his team. “I’m proud of you, but this is something I’ve got to do. In three years, you have flipped this thing around, but it’s like I told (Bunker Hill Principal) Mr. (Lee) Miller, I’ve got to go back to my Claremont. It’s a change, guys. But you’ve got to embrace it and keep after it.”

About his departure, Clark told the Bunker Hill administration, “This has been a very difficult decision and my heart is torn. This has been a decision based off my family. My son, who I am very proud of, has graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne and is becoming a very successful teacher and coach. At the same time, my parents are getting older and need my help more. It is tough when Dad is eight hours away and Mom is three. It is time to go home to Tennessee.”