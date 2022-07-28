Childers to lead Bunker Hill’s girls hoops program

CLAREMONT — David Childers has history in the Bunker Hill community. For the past decade he has been an assistant baseball coach at Bunker Hill High and the head basketball coach at River Bend Middle.

Now, after also serving as an assistant coach on Bunker Hill’s varsity girls basketball team during the 2021-22 season, Childers has been selected as the Bears’ next head coach. The 1987 Alexander Central High graduate replaces Lee Swanson, who resigned in April after three seasons at the helm of Bunker Hill’s girls hoops program.

Formerly a member of the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army, Childers was recently a finalist for Appalachian State University’s Outstanding Student Teacher Award. Originally from Granite Falls, Childers graduated from App State this past spring with a Bachelor of Science in Career and Technical Education with a concentration in business, marketing and entrepreneurship education.

Childers is currently employed as a full-time teacher at Catawba Rosenwald Education Center, while he completed his student teaching with Billy Baker at St. Stephens High. This winter, he’ll lead a Bunker Hill girls basketball team that finished 10-15 overall and 7-4 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play last season.

Bunker Hill reached the 2A state playoffs every year under Swanson, who guided the Bears to an overall record of 43-24 during his three-season stint, which was preceded by a four-year tenure as the head coach of Bunker Hill’s boys basketball squad. The Bears won three playoff games under Swanson from 2019-22, reaching the second round in 2020 before making it to the third round in 2021.

“It is a great honor to be named head coach of a program with such a winning tradition like Bunker Hill women’s basketball has had over the years,” said Childers. “Coaches like Tommy Edwards, Randy Joines and Lee Swanson worked hard to make the women’s program successful.

“I have some big shoes to fill, but with hard work and great leadership from my assistant coaches Alyssa McCrary and Mo Peoples we will keep the successful tradition going,” he added. “Our goal is to get at least 1% better every day than we were the day before while leading these young ladies to be better in the classroom and in our community.”