Charlotte Catholic ambushes Hickory girls lacrosse in 1st round of playoffs

Seven different Cougars scored in the first half, led by Siobhan Draddy’s three goals. Charlotte Catholic outshot Hickory, unofficially, 24-3 in the first half. But every bit as impressive was the Cougars’ defensive performance. They shadowed and boxed in Rumbaugh without relief.

“I think it was both (offense and defense). They’re a well-balanced team,” Knowles said. “Catholic’s a very good team. “They’re very well disciplined. Of course, they have the numbers and we’re short-handed. As the game wore on, you could see the fatigue in our players.”

The other advantage Charlotte Catholic possessed was a huge edge in postseason experience and success. The Cougars have been to the postseason each of the past 10 seasons compared to Hickory’s four. Charlotte Catholic has two state titles in that time frame along with four runner-up finishes. Only Cardinal Gibbons, which has captured the last four state crowns, has more.

The Cougars’ postseason record in that run is now 32-8. Hickory is 1-5 in its now five postseason appearances.

Charlotte Catholic outscored Hickory 3-1 in the second half. Rumbaugh picked up her third goal of the night to lead the Red Tornadoes.

Knowles expressed his thoughts about his squad in the unusual season marked by COVID-19.