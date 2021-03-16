Charlotte Catholic ambushes Hickory girls lacrosse in 1st round of playoffs

Monday night's first-round state playoff game marked the beginning of the second season in girls lacrosse. For Hickory, the second season did not go as well as the first.
Following an undefeated regular season, the Red Tornadoes took their first and only loss of the campaign as visiting Charlotte Catholic came off the bus shooting goals and downed the Red Tornadoes 17-4.
“We knew they were a strong team and we knew they were going to play us tough,” said Hickory coach Doug Knowles. “Unfortunately, the score came out the wrong way from the way we wanted it to be.”
The Red Tornadoes (7-1) were the No. 2 seed, while Charlotte Catholic (12-2) was the No. 15 seed. It took just over a minute for the Cougars to put the hosts on their heels. Kate Draddy threw one in from the left wing with 23:57 remaining in the first half.
The Red Tornadoes responded less than a minute later when Ellie Rumbaugh matched Draddy with a Hickory score.
Undaunted, the Cougars kept firing at the Hickory goal and rarely missed. The first six shots by Charlotte Catholic all found the net as the Cougars raced to a 6-1 lead less than five minutes in. Ellie Eichman finally snapped the Charlotte Catholic blitz off an assist from Rumbaugh.
But up 6-2, the Cougars scored seven of the next eight goals to lead 13-3 at the break.
Seven different Cougars scored in the first half, led by Siobhan Draddy’s three goals. Charlotte Catholic outshot Hickory, unofficially, 24-3 in the first half. But every bit as impressive was the Cougars’ defensive performance. They shadowed and boxed in Rumbaugh without relief.
“I think it was both (offense and defense). They’re a well-balanced team,” Knowles said. “Catholic’s a very good team. “They’re very well disciplined. Of course, they have the numbers and we’re short-handed. As the game wore on, you could see the fatigue in our players.”
The other advantage Charlotte Catholic possessed was a huge edge in postseason experience and success. The Cougars have been to the postseason each of the past 10 seasons compared to Hickory’s four. Charlotte Catholic has two state titles in that time frame along with four runner-up finishes. Only Cardinal Gibbons, which has captured the last four state crowns, has more.
The Cougars’ postseason record in that run is now 32-8. Hickory is 1-5 in its now five postseason appearances.
Charlotte Catholic outscored Hickory 3-1 in the second half. Rumbaugh picked up her third goal of the night to lead the Red Tornadoes.
Knowles expressed his thoughts about his squad in the unusual season marked by COVID-19.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls. These seniors stepped up — Ellie Rumbaugh, Maggie Nichols, Emma Neal and Delaney Deffke,” Knowles said. “A couple of those girls are going to go on and play college lacrosse. I think the world of them. They’ve done a tremendous job for this program and I’m super proud of them.”
Knowles further touted the legacy of the 2021 Conference 15 champions.
“I think the leadership of the seniors, the dedication, having other girls step up that normally wouldn’t play lacrosse, I think that was big for us. We had six girls that hadn’t played lacrosse before,” Knowles said. “They picked it up well and we won a conference championship and it had a lot to do with them. Hopefully, we can keep that legacy going forward.”
While Hickory’s season comes to a close, Charlotte Catholic’s second-round opponent will be 10th-seeded Northern Guilford, which defeated seventh-seeded Mount Tabor 10-9 in the opening round. That contest takes place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Greensboro.