HUDSON — After both teams missed opportunities throughout the game, Ava Chapman seized hers in a big moment.

The junior third baseman smashed a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to send Alexander Central to a 5-3 win at South Caldwell in Tuesday night’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (NWC) softball game held at the Brandon E. Church Softball Complex.

Now at 8-3 overall, the win by the Cougars sent them into sole possession of first place in the NWC at 3-0. The victory was also the first by Alexander Central at South Caldwell since 2013.

The Spartans dropped to 8-2 overall, 2-1 in the league. The loss was also the first conference defeat at home since Hibriten took them down in April 2016.

The game itself was played in wet conditions with light to moderate rain falling throughout the night. The conditions appeared to affect pitchers from both sides. In throwing a complete game, Spartans hurler Kadie Becker tossed just 65 strikes out of 123 pitches with eight walks and a pair of wild pitches.

Alexander Central starter Macy Law and reliever Laney Wike each walked two with Law hitting a batter. Law barely broke even with 37 strikes and 34 balls, with Wike tossing 37 strikes and 30 balls.

But despite the iffy command, all three pitchers were able to limit damage throughout the contest. Despite the number of walks received to go with four hits, the Cougars stranded eight runners, six in scoring position. The Spartans had eight hits with at least one base runner in every inning, but left 11 including six in scoring position.

Both teams missed opportunities to score in the first. The Cougars had a pair of walks to start the game with both runners moving up on a sacrifice bunt. However, Baker struck out Kenzie Church and fielded a comebacker by Mcartney Harrington to escape.

A pair of walks and an infield hit loaded the bases for the Spartans after two outs. Liz Jardon worked a 3-1 count, but Law was able to battle the count full and got a called third strike to end the threat.

The Cougars took the initial lead in the second. After Kensley Davis walked, Kirstyn Herman reached on a sacrifice attempt as catcher Kaylee Anderson’s throw skipped away. Wike reached on an infield hit to load the bases. A wild pitch scored Davis and Herman scored when Anna Jordan reached on an error. However, Becker limited the damage by retiring the next three batters to end the inning.

The Spartans got a run back in the third, when Becker singled to left and later scored on Emily Coffey’s single.

Alexander Central answered in the fourth with Herman singling and later scoring on a passed ball. However, the Cougars missed a chance to add more, stranding two in scoring position after Chapman flied out to center.

The bottom of the order got the Spartans even in the fourth. With one out, Chloe Phillips walked before the No. 9 hitter, Clontz, lined a 1-1 pitch just over the fence in right for the game-tying homer.

A double from Brooklyn Jordan followed, which ended Law’s night. Wike entered and after a sacrifice walked two to load the bases. Combined with the walks, a streak of 11 straight balls by Wike led to a 3-0 count to Coffey. However, Wike was able to get the count full before getting Coffey to fly out to center.

South Caldwell put a runner at second with two outs in the fifth and had a runner reach on an error in the sixth, but was unable to cash in the opportunities.

Herman reached third with two outs in the sixth and attempted to score on a pitch to the backstop. However, the carom off the net went to Anderson, who fielded it cleanly and flipped to Becker covering the plate for the out.

The go-ahead swat came with one out in the top of the seventh. Alyssa Chapman walked to start the inning and stole second. One out later, Ava Chapman belted a 1-1 pitch from Becker out to center field, landing to the right of the flagpole. The Cougars missed a chance to extend the lead after putting two into scoring position after two outs.

Wike worked around Sydnee Bumgarner’s double with two outs to seal the win.

Alexander Central stays on the road for its next game, which is Friday at Hibriten. South Caldwell also plays Friday at Ashe County. The rematch between Alexander Central and South Caldwell takes place in Taylorsville on Friday, April 21.

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 5, SOUTH CALDWELL 3

Alexander Central;020;100;2;—;5;4;1

South Caldwell;001;200;0;—;3;8;2

WP: Laney Wike

LP: Kadie Becker