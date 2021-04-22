CHAMPIONSHIP CLINCHER: Hickory girls soccer shuts out crosstown rival St. Stephens, secures outright conference title

When the Hickory and St. Stephens girls soccer teams got together last month at Hickory High, the Indians became the first squad to score on the Red Tornadoes. Although Hickory won the contest by a goal, St. Stephens pushed the Red Tornadoes to the limit.
On Thursday night, the Red Tornadoes made sure that didn’t happen again, scoring early and continuing to add goals throughout. In the end, Hickory left their crosstown rival’s field with a 5-0 victory and the assurance of an outright Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Hickory coach Brian Jillings said. “This year with the COVID you only get one guaranteed slot (in the 3A state playoffs). We saw what happened with the boys where we won the conference but we end up sharing it, and then you lose a couple draws and the next thing you know you’re a 16 seed. But it’s a testament to how hard these girls work and how bad they wanted it, and so I’m just really proud of them.
“It’s not just tonight,” he added. “It’s 10 games that they’ve come and played and proven that they’re a good team.”
After St. Stephens’ leading goal scorer, sophomore Juliette Hessong, failed to capitalize on a couple of decent looks in the opening minutes, Hickory (10-0, 10-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) found the back of the net in the fifth minute. Freshman Litzy Hernandez scored from the left side of the box to give the Red Tornadoes all the offense they would end up needing.
Hickory wasn’t close to being done, however.
St. Stephens (7-3, 7-3) earned the first corner kick of the night in the sixth minute and the ball eventually found its way to sophomore Mira Fogle, but her shot attempt was wide left. Meanwhile, Hickory junior goalkeeper Taylor Rose — who had 12 saves in the match — made a diving stop on a shot by Indians senior Bradyn Roberts in the 14th.
Shortly thereafter, the Red Tornadoes extended their lead. Following a near miss by junior Madeline Mosteller in the 18th minute, Mosteller sent a pass from the left side of the box over to Jayden Fralick on the right side in the 19th, and the freshman sent the ball into the net for a 2-0 Hickory advantage.
Hickory scored again in the 32nd minute, with Hernandez cashing in on a free kick opportunity that she curled past St. Stephens’ keeper. At halftime, the score remained 3-0 in favor of the Red Tornadoes.
Mosteller ran up the right side of the field and placed a shot softly into the empty left corner of the net for Hickory’s fourth goal in the 48th minute, and she also scored in the 61st when fellow junior Addie Barrier supplied a short corner kick and Mosteller did the rest. Her shot attempt deflected off a St. Stephens defender and into the right corner of the goal to give the Red Tornadoes a five-goal advantage.
The Indians had a few chances to score down the stretch, with perhaps their best opportunity coming in the 63rd minute when Rose came off her line, leaving the goal wide open. However, Hickory junior Nicole Kozischeck, serving as the last line of defense, was there to clear the ball and preserve the shutout.
Jillings was happy with his team’s offensive onslaught, as well as its defensive execution.
“It’s a rivalry game, so you don’t have to say a whole lot to motivate them, and there was a lot at stake tonight,” he said. “If we win tonight we clinch a conference championship, so they were fired up, they were ready to play, and getting an early goal just builds that confidence. We were a lot more clinical in front of the goal and defensively we did a great job of stifling their attack.”
On the other side, St. Stephens coach Tina Voudouris was disappointed with the loss, but happy with her team’s effort.
“Our girls were fighting and they just couldn’t catch anything,” she said. “They fought the entire 80 minutes and didn’t let go, but at the end of the day you can only do the best that you can and these girls fought. I don’t feel the score reflected that whatsoever and I feel like next time we’ll just have to go even harder and we’ll fix it.”
Hickory has three matches scheduled for next week, including a home contest against McDowell on Monday, a road match against Freedom on Wednesday and a nonconference home match against Central Academy on Friday.
St. Stephens has two contests remaining, both against conference foes. After hosting Freedom on Monday, the Indians visit McDowell on Wednesday.
“I want to see my girls have a blast,” said Voudouris. “I want them to have fun and enjoy the last two conference games and go out there and love every minute of it. That’s all I want. I don’t care win or lose, the last of the season I want them to enjoy every bit of it.”
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.