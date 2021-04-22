CHAMPIONSHIP CLINCHER: Hickory girls soccer shuts out crosstown rival St. Stephens, secures outright conference title

Hickory wasn’t close to being done, however.

St. Stephens (7-3, 7-3) earned the first corner kick of the night in the sixth minute and the ball eventually found its way to sophomore Mira Fogle, but her shot attempt was wide left. Meanwhile, Hickory junior goalkeeper Taylor Rose — who had 12 saves in the match — made a diving stop on a shot by Indians senior Bradyn Roberts in the 14th.

Shortly thereafter, the Red Tornadoes extended their lead. Following a near miss by junior Madeline Mosteller in the 18th minute, Mosteller sent a pass from the left side of the box over to Jayden Fralick on the right side in the 19th, and the freshman sent the ball into the net for a 2-0 Hickory advantage.

Hickory scored again in the 32nd minute, with Hernandez cashing in on a free kick opportunity that she curled past St. Stephens’ keeper. At halftime, the score remained 3-0 in favor of the Red Tornadoes.

Mosteller ran up the right side of the field and placed a shot softly into the empty left corner of the net for Hickory’s fourth goal in the 48th minute, and she also scored in the 61st when fellow junior Addie Barrier supplied a short corner kick and Mosteller did the rest. Her shot attempt deflected off a St. Stephens defender and into the right corner of the goal to give the Red Tornadoes a five-goal advantage.