CHAMPIONS AT LAST: Hickory soccer tops Jacksonville, nabs first state title since 2001

BROWNS SUMMIT — Senior leadership and skill played a big part during Hickory High’s run to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A boys soccer state final. However, championship matches often contain surprising moments.

Freshman Braeden McCourt had the match of a lifetime with big moments at both ends of the pitch during the second half to key a 2-1 victory over Jacksonville Saturday afternoon at MacPherson Stadium.

The win finished off Hickory's state championship, the first since 2001 for the program, and the first for coach Brian Jillings after three runner-up finishes, including second place in 2021. The win over the Cardinals also avenged a 2-1 loss in the 2012 state final.

Bouncing back from last season’s disappointment in a 1-0 loss to Western Alamance, senior co-captain Cesar Rangel said the win was a special one for the team, as well as several former players in attendance. Jillings brought in players from the previous three finals teams to give a pre-match pep talk to the current Red Tornadoes.

“This year, coming back, the redemption felt great,” beamed Rangel. “How the team responded from last season and this season, for all the alumni out here, they deserved it. This not only was for the coaches, this was for the alumni.”

The senior class finished their careers 76-14-7 with four state quarterfinal appearances, three regional finals, two state championship matches, and now, the state title. Senior Ben Howard said the whole scenario had a feeling of being written in the stars.

“This feels actually amazing,” Howard said. “We’re in the Elite Eight, Final Four, championship last year. And now we're here and it feels so good, I can't even process it really right now. It's kind of just like, I don't feel it yet, but I know I will in a couple of minutes when I get to see all the other people there supporting us and stuff like that.”

Along with his first state title, Jillings also picked up his 400th career win in his 17th season at Hickory.

“It just means I'm getting old,” Jillings said with self-deprecation. “It’s a testament to the quality of kids that I've had over the years, and then, you know, to win 400 here, and now the first state championship, I mean, I couldn't ask for a better scenario.”

A physical match throughout — 30 combined fouls were whistled — the teams finished the first half scoreless, and the stats reflected the evenly matched teams to that point. Hickory and Jacksonville each had four shots with Hickory putting two on target to one for the Cardinals (18-8-2). Each team also had two corner kicks.

The best opportunity for either side was a shot by Cardinals midfielder Nate Mahouchick, who pounded a shot off the crossbar in the 25th minute.

Jacksonville controlled possession in the early part of the second half with Mahouchick deflecting a shot on target from close range in the 43rd minute.

But it was a play in the 49th minute that had a lasting impact on the match. A long ball by Jacksonville’s Britt Glover from his own end sailed to the top of the Hickory 18-yard box. With Cardinals forward Jack Leary and Hickory goalkeeper Conner Mejia racing to retrieve the pass, the ball bounced past Mejia, which left Leary with an open net. Leary caught the next bounce knee high near the 6-yard box and sent a left-footed shot at the goal, only to be denied by McCourt’s mad dash to the goal line to clear the play as he spilled into the net. A pair of corner kicks followed without a serious challenge by Jacksonville.

“That was just,” said McCourt, looking for words to describe the play, “I can't believe it. I just I feel like I was in the right place at the right time and sometimes opportunities like that just come to you. God gives those to you.”

Jillings said he and his staff made the decision during the season to move McCourt from midfield to the center back position, given his size, speed and intelligence.

“He doesn't look like a freshman,” stated Jillings. “He doesn't play like a freshman. He's popped up huge for us all season. As soon as he cleared that one off the line, I was like, you know what, that's a game changer right there. That could be the difference.”

A long free kick by Hickory’s Josue Leal from Hickory's side of midfield set up the match’s initial score in the 58th minute. From inside Hickory territory, the high-arching kick into the box forced Jacksonville to clear the play out of bounds. The ensuing throw-in by Jacob Cisneros on the left side tumbled into a scrum of players about 12 yards out. Hickory’s Orlando Almanza was the first get a foot on a shot, which went into a wall of defenders. Trailing the play, McCourt got the rebound and sent the shot inside the left post.

“Brayden is one of the top players on this team,” said Howard. “And he just came out and really showed why he starts as a freshman. And if that didn't show it to everybody, I don't know. He's fantastic. He's been calm and composed all year and for him to do that is not surprising to me.”

For his play on the line clear and then scoring the game’s first goal, McCourt was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“This was amazing,” said McCourt. “I've never had an experience like this. It’s a great start to high school. I couldn't ask for anything more from my team and my coaches.”

Hickory (22-2-3) added to the lead in the 60th minute. A steal by Howard in Hickory territory placed the Red Tornadoes on a counterattack. Howard's diagonal pass set up David Escobedo dribbling across the open midfield. Also open, Cisneros took the next pass along the left side and took the quick run to the left of the 18-yard box before he was fouled.

Leal took the free kick from a sharp angle about 19 yards from the left side. As the Cardinals' wall jumped at Leal’s approach, his low kick skipped once across the goal area and inside the right post for the score.

Jillings said all of the work in practice during the season on set pieces paid off in big moments Saturday.

“In those tight games, those are the difference makers,” explained Jillings. “We work on them a lot and we expect them to execute and pretty grateful they did.”

An apparent goal by Almanza was waved off in the 71st minute, after which Hickory began to pack in to hold the lead. Jacksonville scored in the 74th minute, as an uncleared rebound from a corner kick went to Tyler Gregory, who popped in the close-range shot.

From there, it was up to Mejia to make saves to hold the lead. A shot from 15 yards by Cam Askins in the 75th minute was steered away with the ensuing corner kick coming up empty.

In the 78th minute, a free kick by Leary inside the arc slammed off the post with the carom going to Mathias Navar with a short-range shot into the arms of Mejia. It turned out to be the final scoring threat.

“I’m just so happy for this group of guys and my coaching staff,” said Jillings. “My coaching staff’s been through it, too. We’ve had a lot of heartbreaking losses and we just come back and we work harder the next year, and we finally got a reward this year.”