Chambers, Lyerly lead Newton-Conover boys past East Burke

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover boys basketball team entered Friday night’s game against visiting East Burke having lost three games in a row, but the Red Devils got back in the win column courtesy of a 56-44 victory over their Catawba Valley 2A Conference foes. And thanks to Lincolnton’s 58-50 win over Bandys on Friday, Newton-Conover currently finds itself alone in third place with an overall record of 11-9 and a league mark of 6-4.

With four regular-season games to play, the Red Devils are two games behind second-place Maiden (17-3, 8-2 Catawba Valley 2A), which is two games behind first-place West Caldwell (17-2, 10-0) following Friday’s 64-62 loss to the Warriors. Meanwhile, East Burke is currently 3-15 overall and 1-9 in league play after suffering its third consecutive loss and its sixth defeat in its last seven games.

But for the second time this season, the Cavaliers gave the Red Devils all they could handle. Newton-Conover defeated East Burke 48-43 on the road earlier this month, and Friday’s rematch was also anything but easy.

“I have a lot of respect for (East Burke) Coach (Jerome) Ramsey,” Newton-Conover coach Nick Wilson said. “I’ve known him for a lot of years, when I was getting out of high school I knew him, I had a lot of respect for him coming into coaching, and he always does a great job with his kids. He’s been around the game for years, and he’s got some really hard-nosed kids that are gonna fight till the buzzer.

“... Coming into this game I almost took this game more seriously than maybe I would even West Caldwell,” he added. “Because with West Caldwell you know they’re good, you know what they’ve got, but I feel like East Burke at times they’re a whole lot better than what their record has shown because they’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of pieces, they’ve just had a tough year. But Coach Ramsey like I said always does a great job and I always have a lot of respect for him when we play because I know it’s gonna be a tough game.”

East Burke scored the game’s first five points on a basket from Barger Shook and a deep 3-pointer from Jacob Dellinger, while two free throws from Luke Wilkinson and one from Zyon Chambers got the Red Devils on the board. Shook responded with a layup, but seven straight points from Newton-Conover’s Zion White on a floater, a 3 and a layup were followed by two foul shots from Landen Lyerly as the hosts opened up a 12-7 advantage.

The Cavs answered with a triple from Hollan Cline, but Chambers countered with a steal and layup. Shook scored again at the other end and then Zack Crawford knocked down East Burke’s third 3 of the opening quarter before a Lyerly free throw with five seconds left tied things at 15-all after one.

East Burke scored first in the second quarter on a foul shot from Cline 12 seconds in, but a Lyerly layup gave the Red Devils the lead. Then Dellinger nailed another 3 for the Cavs before a Chambers layup knotted the score at 19 apiece. Nonetheless, Newton-Conover scored 12 of the next 13 points to carry a 31-20 lead into halftime.

East Burke cut the deficit to five on a Shook free throw with 1:53 remaining in the third quarter, but a reverse layup from Lyerly and a Chambers putback restored order for the Red Devils, who led 42-33 entering the final period. And while the Cavs continued to battle in the fourth quarter, Newton-Conover was ultimately able to collect a 12-point victory.

“I just felt like we did a good job speeding them up,” said Wilson of his team’s ability to turn a tie ballgame after the first quarter into a double-digit lead. “One of the things we’ve really worked with the kids on the last few weeks is really trying to pick up our defensive intensity. We’ve shot the ball well at times, shot the ball OK at times, but defense is something that can stay consistent regardless of however we’re playing offensively. The kids really bought into that.

“I felt like we also really fought for those 50-50 balls most of the game,” he continued. “I told the kids either I want a jump ball or I want the ball, jump ball’s the worst-case scenario in that situation. And I thought the kids really stepped up and played hard and I’m very proud of them.”

The 6-foot-7 Chambers finished with 15 points to lead Newton-Conover, which also got 14 from the 6-6 Lyerly. Javier Lineberger added nine points and White scored seven.

Shook matched Chambers with 15 points for East Burke, while Dellinger and Caleb Hudson each scored nine.

GIRLS

East Burke 59, Newton-Conover 57

The Red Devils jumped out to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter and led 34-28 at the half before the Cavaliers rallied to tie things at 43-all entering the fourth period and eventually escaped with a two-point triumph to move two games ahead of Newton-Conover for the top spot in the Catawba Valley 2A. After also topping the Red Devils 55-50 in overtime earlier this month in Icard, East Burke is now 17-1 overall and 10-0 in league play, while Newton-Conover is 16-4 and 8-2.

Newton-Conover’s Cassidy Geddes had 23 of her game-high 32 points in the opening half, knocking down four of her five 3-pointers in the process. Lizzie Sain and Alaysia Hewitt added nine points apiece for the Red Devils on the night as they combined for three additional 3s, but their efforts weren’t enough to overcome strong performances by East Burke’s Aubree Grigg and Braelyn Stilwell, who finished with 22 and 19 points, respectively. Kassie Turner chipped in eight points for the Cavs, including six in the final quarter.

East Burke trailed for the entire first half, taking its first lead at 36-34 on a pair of free throws from Stilwell that capped an 8-0 run to begin the third period. Sain responded with a 3 for Newton-Conover before Hadleigh Swagger and Geddes each went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line and then Geddes came up with a steal and layup to make it 41-36 in favor of the Red Devils. However, the Cavs closed the quarter on a 7-2 run before beginning the fourth frame with a steal and the subsequent trey from Stilwell.

Momentum swung back and forth throughout the fourth quarter, with the teams trading baskets and the lead most of the way. Trailing 57-55 late, East Burke got a free throw from Turner with 1:28 remaining before she banked in a 3 with 32.3 seconds to play. Newton-Conover had multiple opportunities to answer, including on a final possession that saw Geddes attempt a 3 that was blocked by Stilwell, who then corralled the ball and ran out the clock.

East Burke will look for its 16th win in a row when it hosts Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while the Red Devils have a home game against West Lincoln.

East Burke;10;18;15;16;—;59

Newton-Conover;19;15;09;14;—;57

East Burke — Aubree Grigg 22, Braelyn Stilwell 19, Kassie Turner 8, Kara Brinkley 5, Taylor Bostain 5.

Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 32, Alaysia Hewitt 9, Lizzie Sain 9, Grayson Rowe 6, Hadleigh Swagger 1.

East Burke;15;05;13;11;—;44

Newton-Conover;15;16;11;14;—;56

East Burke — Barger Shook 15, Jacob Dellinger 9, Caleb Hudson 9, Hollan Cline 5, Zack Crawford 3, Ben Mast 3.

Newton-Conover — Zyon Chambers 15, Landen Lyerly 14, Javier Lineberger 9, Zion White 7, Trey Stinson 6, Luke Wilkinson 5.