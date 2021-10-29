Catawba County to be represented at state tennis tourney

Wolgemuth won the 2A doubles event as a freshman and sophomore, then switched to singles and took the 2A crown last spring. She has lost just two matches in four seasons. Possible opponents in later rounds could be Oak Grove’s Jessica Fuchs, who Wolgemuth beat in last year’s 2A state final; North Lincoln’s Emma Carver, who defeated Wolgemuth in the Western Foothills 3A Conference final; or a rematch of last week’s 3A West final against Rennie Liu of Forestview.

Coach’s comments: "Alexis' competitiveness has allowed her to reach the state tournament for the fourth time. When an opponent plays Alexis, they had better be prepared for a battle. Alexis is not going to go down without a fight and she will make her opponent work extremely hard for every point. Alexis is at her best when she plays her style of tennis. She is very aggressive and when she is dictating points, her opponent spends a lot of time on their heels, reacting to Alexis' shots. If Alexis continues to play her style of aggressive tennis, like she did at the regional tournament, she will be in the mix to win another state title this weekend."