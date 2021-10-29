Catawba County to be represented at state tennis tourney

In six of the last seven seasons, at least one tennis player from Catawba County has brought home a championship from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association girls tennis state championships. There will be several opportunities to add to that total this weekend as two singles players and a doubles team will make the trip east for this year’s event, which begins today.
Fred T. Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth will try for her fourth crown, while Alexa Allison of Newton-Conover makes her third attempt at a singles championship and the doubles team of Ellie Holtzman and Nicole Kozischek from Hickory returns.
From area conferences, North Lincoln’s Emma Carver and the doubles team of Bailey Huss and Chloe Norman from West Lincoln will take to the courts.
Below is a preview of this weekend’s events, along with reactions from players and analysis from their coaches about the expectations for the weekend.
2021 NCHSAA INDIVIDUAL GIRLS TENNIS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Today, 9 a.m. Round 1 & Round 2
Saturday, 9 a.m. Semifinal & Final
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Burlington Tennis Center
FRED T. FOARD
Coach: Shawn Miller.
Singles: Alexis Wolgemuth, Sr. (17-1, 3A West champion)
First-round opponent: Marlie Stephenson of Oak Grove (3A Midwest fourth place)
Wolgemuth won the 2A doubles event as a freshman and sophomore, then switched to singles and took the 2A crown last spring. She has lost just two matches in four seasons. Possible opponents in later rounds could be Oak Grove’s Jessica Fuchs, who Wolgemuth beat in last year’s 2A state final; North Lincoln’s Emma Carver, who defeated Wolgemuth in the Western Foothills 3A Conference final; or a rematch of last week’s 3A West final against Rennie Liu of Forestview.
Coach’s comments: "Alexis' competitiveness has allowed her to reach the state tournament for the fourth time. When an opponent plays Alexis, they had better be prepared for a battle. Alexis is not going to go down without a fight and she will make her opponent work extremely hard for every point. Alexis is at her best when she plays her style of tennis. She is very aggressive and when she is dictating points, her opponent spends a lot of time on their heels, reacting to Alexis' shots. If Alexis continues to play her style of aggressive tennis, like she did at the regional tournament, she will be in the mix to win another state title this weekend."
Wolgemuth’s comments: "The regionals had some great competition this past weekend, so I was very excited to come out on top and put myself in the best position to succeed at states. Ultimately, my goal is to win the tournament. I feel like I have a good chance, but the competition at states is always very competitive and I know I will have to win some tough matches. Going into my last state tournament, I am hoping to finish it out strong and give it all I got this weekend."
HICKORY
Coach: Jackie Finley
Singles: Ellie Holtzman, Jr. & Nicole Kozischek, Sr. (12-2, 3A West runner-up)
First-round opponent: Riley Isley & Bree Whittingon of Carson (3A Midwest third place)
Holtzman and Kozischek return to the state tournament after a first-round exit last season. A possible rematch of that loss against Fike's Caroline and Kathryn Adkins could occur in the semifinals. Holtzman is in her third state doubles tournament.
Coach’s comments: "In doubles players Nicole and Ellie, the first attribute that comes to mind is talent. These two have taken tennis seriously in the way of taking lessons, playing in tournaments, etc., to be at this level. In addition to talent, they both have drive, and of course, a tremendous amount of confidence in their abilities. The hope is that they rely on their years of hard work and perseverance to perform well in their matches this coming weekend at states. No matter what the outcome of this tournament, these two have made many people proud, including their parents, friends, teammates, coaches, teaching pros and their school, Hickory High School."
NORTH LINCOLN
Coach: Neill Tapp
Singles: Emma Carver, Fr. (19-4, 3A West third place)
First-round opponent: Ananya Sriram of Lake Norman Charter (3A Midwest runner-up)
The big win for Carver this season was a three-set win over defending 2A state champion Alexis Wolgemuth in the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament final. The defeat was the Foard senior's first since she was a freshman.
Coach’s comments: "Emma is the consummate competitor on the court. She possesses the skill and tennis IQ to be very successful. I hope she can win a couple of matches on Friday and be able to compete on Saturday."
Carver’s comments: "I'm proud of myself for making it this far and working hard to get here. I'm hoping to be impressed with my level of play at states."
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Ting Park, Holly Springs
NEWTON-CONOVER
Coach: Randall Porter
Singles: Alexa Allison, Jr. (16-0, 2A West champion)
First-round opponent: Marianna Faint of Reidsville (3A Midwest fourth place)
Allison is in her third state tournament after getting to the quarterfinals and semifinals the last two trips.
Coach’s comments: "Alexa is continuing to develop her skills to be a strong competitor. She has grown in her ability to move and place the ball where she wants. Her skill in ball placement and drive to continue to improve her skills is what has made her one of the best 2A players in the state. We are looking forward to the state tournament and want to be in the championship match."
Allison’s comments: "I was extremely proud of how my mindset was this past weekend. It was the reason I was able to stay grounded and win the tournament. I'm excited to get back on the court this weekend at states. My goal for the tournament is to play in the championship match."
WEST LINCOLN
Coach: Kenneth Hilderbran
Doubles: Chloe Norman, Jr. & Bailey Huss, Jr. (13-2, 2A West third place)
First-round opponent: Tara Martin & Evelyn Puedisueli of East Surry (2A Midwest runner-up)
Both Norman and Huss are making their first appearance at the state tournament.
Coach’s comments: "Both young ladies are good athletes and have been able to pick up tennis skills that usually take much longer to develop rather quickly. Neither of them take private lessons or have club memberships. They both play softball for the high school and Bailey plays travel softball. Chloe plays basketball, both for the high school and a travel team. That limits the time they can spend on any one sport. To be state level players says a lot about their dedication and hard work.
"Everything after the Friday of regionals is gravy to me. Qualifying for the state tournament is so difficult in the western region that making the top four here means you are at least top 10 in the state, if not better. So, my expectation for this weekend is that we will play well, stay focused on the job at hand and learn a little more about ourselves and doubles in general that will make us better next year."
Norman’s comments: "Making the state individual tournament achieved one of my personal goals for this season. I hope to play well and enjoy the experience."
Huss’ comments: "It is fulfilling to see our hard pay off. I hope to be playing on Saturday."