Catawba County schools announce athletic makeups

Hickory, St. Stephens, Fred T. Foard and Maiden announced makeup dates for several postponed high school sporting events in emails sent to the Hickory Daily Record on Thursday. Listed below is a rundown of the schedule changes revealed for each school.

Hickory High SchoolWrestling: Jan. 11 match vs. North Iredell and Jan. 18 match vs. Statesville rescheduled as tri-match on Jan. 25 in Hickory’s field house, 5 p.m.

Basketball: Jan. 18 games at Statesville rescheduled for Jan. 26, beginning with JV girls at 4 p.m.

Swimming: Jan. 20 Western Foothills 3A Conference championship meet rescheduled for Jan. 27, 4:45 p.m.

Basketball: Jan. 4 varsity girls game vs. North Iredell rescheduled for Jan. 29, 1 p.m.

Basketball: Feb. 2 varsity girls game vs. Fred T. Foard rescheduled for Feb. 5, noon

Wrestling: Jan. 22 Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament canceled, will not be rescheduled