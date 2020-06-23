Catawba County prep sports can begin limited workouts July 6

Student-athletes in Catawba County received good news on Monday night, as the school board voted to approve the summer sports workout plan and allow athletes at Bandys, Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Maiden, St. Stephens high schools to resume limited workouts on July 6.
Teams must follow the guidelines previously set forth by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, which were detailed when the organization announced that it would allow limited workouts beginning June 15. Nevertheless, Catawba and several other counties chose to further postpone the resumption of high school athletics.
Restrictions for the first phase of return include having workouts of no longer than 90 minutes, with no more than 25 people at outdoor venues and no more than 10 in gymnasiums. They also require daily temperature checks and social distancing, along with instructing schools to keep the same groupings of athletes working together each time.
Locker rooms and weight rooms will remain closed for now, as restrictions also include no shared use of athletic equipment.
The NCHSAA considers baseball, cross country, golf, softball, swimming and diving, tennis and track and field to be lower risk sports, while basketball, football, volleyball, lacrosse, soccer, wrestling and cheerleading are considered higher risk.
