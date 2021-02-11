CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP: Maddox’s near triple-double helps Red Tornadoes win 7th straight, sparks Hickory’s comeback at Alexander Central

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hickory boys basketball team entered the week having earned six straight victories since suffering a season-opening loss at McDowell over a month ago. Alexander Central was in position to end that winning streak for much of Wednesday night’s game, but the visiting Red Tornadoes found a way to win their seventh straight and spoil the Cougars’ Senior Night in the process.

Despite trailing at the end of each of the first three quarters and facing a 15-point deficit in the second period, Hickory made a furious second-half comeback. Jayden Maddox led the way with a double-double of 20 points and 10 steals — he also had eight rebounds for a near triple-double to go with four assists — as the Red Tornadoes collected a 68-58 win to remain in first place in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

“Jayden’s only a sophomore, I’ve got a young team in there,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said of his 5-foot-11 guard. “And we knew Jayden’s been capable. He hasn’t played up to his standard and our standard to start the season, but we’ve got to realize he’s only 15 years old, he’s still a sophomore, and we’ve got guys with very little varsity experience. But in the second half he was unbelievable, and that energy got us going ... and then Rico (Walker) gets on the ball in the pressure and it kind of just feeds, and that’s kind of who we are.