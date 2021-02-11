CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP: Maddox’s near triple-double helps Red Tornadoes win 7th straight, sparks Hickory’s comeback at Alexander Central

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hickory boys basketball team entered the week having earned six straight victories since suffering a season-opening loss at McDowell over a month ago. Alexander Central was in position to end that winning streak for much of Wednesday night’s game, but the visiting Red Tornadoes found a way to win their seventh straight and spoil the Cougars’ Senior Night in the process.
Despite trailing at the end of each of the first three quarters and facing a 15-point deficit in the second period, Hickory made a furious second-half comeback. Jayden Maddox led the way with a double-double of 20 points and 10 steals — he also had eight rebounds for a near triple-double to go with four assists — as the Red Tornadoes collected a 68-58 win to remain in first place in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
“Jayden’s only a sophomore, I’ve got a young team in there,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said of his 5-foot-11 guard. “And we knew Jayden’s been capable. He hasn’t played up to his standard and our standard to start the season, but we’ve got to realize he’s only 15 years old, he’s still a sophomore, and we’ve got guys with very little varsity experience. But in the second half he was unbelievable, and that energy got us going ... and then Rico (Walker) gets on the ball in the pressure and it kind of just feeds, and that’s kind of who we are.
“I’m proud of the guys and the way they came out in the second half,” he added. “Down seven at the half and down one to start the fourth, they (Alexander Central) scored two points in the fourth quarter and they got very few shots off. The pressure and the execution of the guys, love the adjustment, that’s what I was really proud of.”
The Cougars (5-3, 4-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) threatened to run away with the game early on. They scored the first seven points on a layup from Zach Herman, a 3-pointer from Mason Hubbard and a jumper from Avery Cook, holding Hickory without a field goal for nearly half of the opening quarter. By the time the period ended, Alexander Central had extended its lead to double digits at 20-9.
The Cougars continued to pour it on in the second quarter, with Evan Presnell scoring six points during the first two minutes of the frame and Hickory (7-1, 6-1) managing just one basket on a Walker steal and layup in that span. However, a 7-0 run by the Red Tornadoes that included a layup from Josh Fisher, a 3 from Britt Rumbaugh and a steal and layup from Maddox cut the deficit to 26-18 midway through the frame.
Although Alexander Central led by double digits on multiple occasions throughout the rest of the half, Hickory closed the gap thanks to a late spurt that included a pair of treys from Tyquan Hill. Following a steal and layup from Maddox with around 30 seconds remaining, Presnell drilled a triple of his own from the right wing to send the Cougars into the locker room with a 37-30 lead.
The Red Tornadoes erased that lead in the third quarter, beginning the period on a 14-7 run to tie things at 44-all with 3:52 left. Hickory employed a full-court press on defense to turn the Cougars over several times, a theme that would continue for the remainder of the game. Alexander Central was able to recover and take a 56-55 advantage into the fourth quarter, but the Red Tornadoes appeared to have the momentum as the squads prepared for the final eight minutes.
A 3 by Maddox to start the fourth period represented the only lead change of the night, as Hickory grabbed the advantage and never looked back. The Red Tornadoes continued to harass the Cougars on defense and knock down big shots on offense, holding Alexander Central to a single basket in the quarter en route to a 10-point victory.
“They (Alexander Central) were so prepared, Coach (Ed) Wills does such a great job preparing them, and we fouled too much in the first half, that was the key,” said Willis, whose team forced 25 turnovers and had 18 steals. “They scored 14 points from the foul line in the first half and we made an adjustment in the second half on our pressure and it really wore on them, and we preach that all the time. The pressure might not get you in the first and second quarter, but late in that third and that fourth quarter that pressure really wears on you.
“... We got down, we didn’t play very well in the first half and that’s a credit to them because they were prepared and shooting layups on us,” he continued. “But we made our adjustments and the guys just kept fighting and we had some guys make some big shots.”
In addition to Jayden Maddox’s big night, the Red Tornadoes also got 17 points from Walker, nine from Landan Maddox and eight from Rumbaugh.
On the other side, the Cougars received 20 points and five assists from Presnell to go with 11 points and four rebounds from Cook and eight points, four boards and three blocks from Grove Lowrance. Alexander Central seniors Herman, Hubbard, Payne and Colby Abernathy were honored prior to the contest.
“We knew coming in that Coach Wills is such a great coach and these guys are always prepared and Alexander Central’s really good at home, they haven’t lost at home all year,” said Willis. “... We knew it was gonna be a tough, hard-fought game, and we just made enough plays down in the fourth quarter to kind of separate us.
“It was good for our team to see kind of where we’ve come from,” he added. “We lost the first game to McDowell and it wasn’t pretty, but the growth that these kids have shown. We’ve got a long way to go and we only have a week-and-a-half to get there, but we’ve got a long way to go and I’m proud of the guys and their effort tonight.”
Hickory hosts Watauga on Friday, while Alexander Central welcomes league foe South Caldwell for a nonconference matchup.
Hickory: 09 21 25 13 — 68
Alexander Central: 20 17 19 02 — 58
Hickory — Jayden Maddox 20, Rico Walker 17, Landan Maddox 9, Britt Rumbaugh 8, Nick Everhart 6, Tyquan Hill 6, Josh Fisher 2.
Alexander Central — Evan Presnell 20, Avery Cook 11, Grove Lowrance 8, Dusty Sigmon 6, Zach Herman 4, Peyton Payne 4, Mason Hubbard 3, Grayson Presnell 2.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.