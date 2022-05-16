Can St. Stephens continue winning ways on baseball diamond?

The most intriguing baseball played in this area was in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference. North Lincoln, East Lincoln, St. Stephens and Fred T. Foard separated themselves from the rest of the pack in the league and battled for the league championship down to the final night of the season, which had the possibility of a three-way for first.

So, it is no surprise that three of the teams — the only three from the area schools left — are among the 16 teams left in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball tournament, which will play round three on Tuesday. The winners advance to the state quarterfinals on Friday with the winner there getting to the West Region championship series next week.

3A WEST REGION

No. 10 St. Stephens (21-6) at No. 2 Ledford (19-3), 7 p.m.

St. Stephens (14-20 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles 1971, 1972, 1973)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Jimmy Bowman

Key Pitcher: Julien Peissel, Sr. (6 wins)

Key Hitters: Silas Isenhour Sr.; Julien Peissel, Sr.

Julien Peissel and Josh Barkley combined to two-hit Parkwood last Thursday and advance to the round-of-16 for the second year in a row. St. Stephens put the game away with four runs in the fifth.

Coach’s comments: I feel like our team is playing well and has been able to compete at a high level to beat high-caliber teams. I feel like for us to advance, we have to continue doing what has got us here. We’re looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead of us.

About Ledford: (50-30 NCHSAA playoff)

Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference champion

Coach: Kevin Goss

No player roster or stats available.

After an upset in the semifinals of their conference tournament, the Panthers rebounded to win their first two playoff games by a combined 19-4 margin. Ledford has scored 203 runs this season. The Panthers lost to East Lincoln in the round-of-16 last spring. Since their last season with a losing record in 2015, Ledford has made the round-of-16 six straight times, which has included a state runner-up finish and two West finals. The Panthers lost in this round to East Lincoln last spring.

Next up: No. 14 Jesse Carson (18-10) or No. 11 East Lincoln (18-6)

No. 5 North Lincoln (19-5) at No. 4 West Henderson (21-3), 7p.m.

North Lincoln (14-14 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title 2019)

Western Foothills Athletic 3A champion

Coach: Charlie Goss

Key pitchers: Landon Reeves, Sr. (8-2, 62.1 IP, 77 K, 14 BB, 2.36 ERA); Kellen Karr, Fr. (5-1, 37.1 IP, 49 K, 19 BB, 1.50 ERA).

Key hitters: Matt Heavner, Sr. (.472 avg., 10 2B, 4 3B, 3 HR, 22 RBI); Maddux Walker, Jr. (.429 avg. 5 2B, 18 RBI); Reece Moody, Sr. (.415 avg., 3 2B, 2 3B, 18 RBI); Landon Reeves, Sr. (.406 avg., 3 2B, 1 3B, 13 SB).

After giving up a lead in the seventh, the Knights scored in the bottom of the inning for the walk-off win, 2-1, over Crest. Logan Sammons and Reece Moody had the RBI for North Lincoln. Kellen Karr was an out away from the shutout before the Chargers scored an unearned run to tie the game. Karr struck out 11, walked two and allowed four hits. Matt Heavner struck out the only hitter he faced for the win.

Coach’s comments: Our success has been our ability to capitalize on opportunities we have created on our end or that the other team has given us. Our pitching and defense is what allows us to compete at such a high level. Don’t really have any concerns right now. Let the best team win each night, and hopefully, we can play in a way that has us deserving of the win.

West Henderson (32-26 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title 1992)

Mountain 7 3A Conference champion

Coach: Jackie Corn

No player stats made available

After Jordan Whitaker threw a four-hitter in round one, Truitt Manuel was an out from matching him, striking out 11 and allowing one hit and four walks over 6.2 innings. The Falcons have won 10 straight.

The Falcons return to the round-of-16 for the first time since 2019.

Next up: No. 9 East Rowan (25-4) or No. 1 South Rowan (24-4)

No. 14 Jesse Carson (18-10) at No. 11 East Lincoln (18-6)

East Lincoln (21-24 NCHSAA playoffs)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Chris Matile

Key pitchers: Carson Dahle, So. (4-2, 1 save, 40 IP, 57 K, 8 BB, 2.98 ERA); Seth Haigler, Sr. (4-1, 22 IP, 24 K, 7 BB, 3.50); Logan Palmer, Sr. (1-2, 20.2 IP, 18 K, 9 BB, 3.39 ERA)

Key hitters: Garrett Michel, Sr. (.543 avg., 43 runs, 8 2B, 1 3B, 16 HR, 47 RBI, 14 SB); Gavin Houser, Sr. (.429 avg. 8 2B, 4 HR, 26 RBI); Evan Matile, Fr. (.362 avg., 8 2B, 1 HR, 28 RBI, 10 SB); Trey Spees, So. (.382, 34 runs, 4 2B, 3B, HR, 23 RBI)

Down 3-0 in the first, East Lincoln rallied with three in the second and scored twice in each of the fourth and sixth innings to defeat Eastern Guilford 7-3 in round two. Isaac Armstrong homered, doubled and knocked in three for the Mustangs, who had 12 hits in the game. After allowing the initial three runs, Carson Dahle rebounded to pitch a complete game and struck out nine. A win would place East Lincoln into the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row and set up a rematch with either Ledford from last year’s tournament or conference rival St. Stephens.

Jesse Carson (21-14 NCHSAA playoffs)

Wildcard qualifier

Coach: Chris Cauble

Key pitchers: Hayden Simmerson, Jr. (6-4, 66.1 IP, 109 K, 22 BB, 1.27 ERA); Mikey Beasley, Jr. (5-0, 49.2 IP, 42 K, 20 BB, 2.26 ERA); Casey Crawford, Jr. (4-5, 35.1 IP, 59 K, 28 BB, 2.97 ERA)

Key hitters: Jordan King, Sr. (.357, 3 2B, HR, 15 RBI); Hayden Simmerson, Jr. (.349, 14 2B, 2 3B, 19 RBI).

Carson scored twice in the seventh to edge Kings Mountain 3-1 on the road. Emory Taylor’s two-run single proved to be the difference for the Cougars. Mike Beasley and Casey Crawford combined to allow one run on seven hits for the victory. A win could set up a rematch with St. Stephens, which eliminated the Cougars in the first round last year. Before that loss, Carson had reached the quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons.

Coach’s comments: Right now, I just feel like we are doing a great job not riding the roller coaster, staying focused. In round 2 against Eastern Guilford, we made a few mistakes early that put us in a hole but stayed on course and eventually took over the game. We faced a very good pitcher that sequenced three pitches for a strike, and they made some absolute hat-tipping plays in the OF, but we were able to get him to 83 pitches in the fourth inning and they had to go a different direction, I really think that was the difference in the game. Overall, our pitching by Isaac Armstrong and Carson Dahle these first two rounds has been spectacular. with 20 strikeouts and no walks. At the plate, I just told our guys no matter who we face they can’t throw someone we haven’t seen before. We know the Simmerson kid is elite and very savvy on the mound, we need to continue with our approaches with him, keep the game close by pitching and playing solid defense and if we get a chance take advantage of all opportunities we get and see how it plays out. Carson plays in a very good league and has been tested and just took out a very good Kings Mountain team. It will absolutely take our best effort to continue on this journey. We are definitely looking forward to it.

Next up: No. 10 St. Stephens (21-6) or No. 2 Ledford (19-3)