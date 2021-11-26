Can Maiden continue its magical run at East Surry?

The state quarterfinals in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs are at hand tonight with three teams from conferences affiliated with area schools still chasing a championship banner.
The winners of tonight’s games will play in their respective West Regional championship contests next Friday, with the regional champions playing in the state championship games the following week.
All games featuring conference schools will be streamed live on the NFHS Network, which is available at NFHSNetwork.com or on most smart TVs.
2A West
No. 3 Maiden (13-0) at No. 2 East Surry (12-0) 7:30 p.m.
About Maiden (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972: 50-39, 1 state title (1978)
Coach: Will Byrne
Offensive starters: QB: Ethan Rhodes, Sr.; RB: Ben Gibbs, Jr.; Korbyn Lawing; OL: Gerald Danner, Fr.; Jackson Hensley, Jr.; Aaron Lefevers, Sr.; Dru McClough, Sr.; DJ Spring, Jr.; Quinn Rembert, Jr.; WR: Chris Culliver, Jr.; Alec Hall, Jr.; Jacob Sigmon, Jr.
Defensive starters: DL: Tron Navarro, Jr.; Lefevers; Spring; Hensley; LB: Hall; Rembert; Sigmon; DB: Chayson Bass, Sr.; Culliver; Gibbs; Cameron Gore, Sr.
Kicking specialists: K/P: Carson Foard, Jr.; Holder: Bryson Foard, Jr.
Playoff schedule: 11/5 vs. No. 30 Mt. Pleasant (37-7); 11/12 vs. No. 14 West Lincoln (47-0); 11/19 vs. No. 6 Salisbury (32-20).
The Blue Devils avenged a first-round loss from last spring with a 32-20 pasting of Salisbury last week to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. Maiden now seeks to reach the West final for the first time since a loss to Thomasville in the 1AA West final in 2004.
After throwing five interceptions vs. Salisbury last spring, Ethan Rhodes flipped the script with five touchdowns and 314 yards passing. Chris Culliver caught four of the TD passes and collected 205 receiving yards. The junior wideout has over 100 yards receiving in all three playoff games and has 20 catches for 437 yards.
After running for 103 yards last week, Ben Gibbs has also cleared the 100-yard mark in rushing during all three playoff games and now has 336 yards combined on 57 carries.
However, as much as the offense has clicked, the defense continues to be just as tough. Salisbury entered the Maiden game with 44 or more points in each game, but scored just 20 last week with much of that in the fourth quarter after Maiden led 32-7.
A win tonight would put Maiden into the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.
Byrne’s comments: “What makes this team tick is their belief and care for each other. Their work ethic and accountability is beyond any team I have ever coached.
“East Surry is well-coached, big and physical. They are a seasoned team who has played in big games like this the past few years. They have a very good QB that we must contain.”
About East Surry (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972: 31-33, 1 state title (2019)
Coach: Trent Lowman
Key players: QB: Boaz Folger, Jr.; RB: Trey Armstrong, Sr.; WR: Layton Allen, Jr; DE: Brett Clayton, Jr.
Playoff schedule: 11/5 vs. No. 31 Newton-Conover (30-6); 11/12 vs. No. 15 Forbush (37-20); 11/19 vs. No. 7 Monroe (10-9).
After East Surry and Monroe each put up 30 or more points in all of their games throughout the season, the two schools played a defensive game with the Cardinals turning two of their three forced turnovers into points for the win. Stephen Brantley kicked the game-winning field goal with 5:46 left before the Cardinals saw Monroe miss a kick late.
Dual-threat quarterback Folger Boaz has thrown for 3,083 yards and 27 TDs and leads the team with 849 yards rushing and 21 rushing TDs; he’s also second in carries with 116. Running back Trey Armstrong splits carries with Boaz, running for 749 yards on 123 carries. Three different receivers have at least 500 yards, led by Layton Allen, who has 69 catches for 1,119 yards and 12 TDs. Armstrong (579 yards, 6 TDs) and Luke Brown (501 yds, 4 TDs) are also targets.
Defensively, defensive end Brett Clayton leads the team in tackles, including 23 for lost yardage with nine sacks among those. Collectively, the Cardinals have 15 interceptions.
Playing under Lowman, who came to East Surry in the spring of 2018 after leading the program at Bandys for five seasons, the Cardinals played in the last three 1AA finals and advanced each time to the state final.
Series history: In 2002, No. 3 Maiden went up to No. 2 East Surry to play in the 1AA state quarterfinals. The Blue Devils routed East Surry 31-6 to get to the West final before losing to Albemarle. East Surry defeated Maiden in the first round in 2003.
Next up: No. 4 Reidsville (12-0) or No. 1 Shelby (12-1)
3A West
No. 3 Dudley (12-1) at No. 2 Statesville (12-0), 7 p.m.
About Statesville (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972: 36-31)
Coach: Randall Gusler
Offensive starters: QB: Zamari Stevenson, Sr.; RB: JZ Harrison-Connor, Sr.; WR: Elijah Munoz, Sr.; Jaylin Himes, So.; Titus Myers, Jr.; Steven Smith, Jr. OL: Gabriel Lester, Sr.; Dalten McCullough, Sr.; Steven Hamby, Jr.; Juelz Martinez, Jr.; Keandre Williams, So.
Defensive starters: DL: Sam Chacon, Sr.; Daniel Miller, Sr.; Kelyn Watts, Jr.; Austin Sherrill, Sr. LB: Isaiah Bellinger, Sr.; Quantay Brown, Sr.; Munoz; DB: Kemarri Daniels, Sr.; Stevenson; Amontae White, Sr.; Mekiaun Davis, So.
Kicking specialist: K/P Sam Buckner, Jr.
Playoff schedule: 11/5 vs. No. 31 Enka (49-0); 11/12 vs. No. 18 East Lincoln (42-3); 11/9 vs. No. 7 Hibriten (42-0)
The Greyhounds have made it look easy so far in the postseason. They have trailed just once after the opening drive against East Lincoln. Last week against Hibriten, Wake Forest commit Zamari Stevenson ran for two TDs and threw two more in the win. For the playoffs, he has six rushing TDs and four passing. JZ Harrison-Connor has run for 357 yards and seven TDs.
Defensively, Stevenson has two interceptions among the five turnovers forced by the Greyhounds in the postseason.
A win tonight would place the Greyhounds in the West final for the first time since 2012.
Gusler’s Comments: “We have played well in all three phases of the game — defense, offense and kicking game. Our biggest concern about Dudley is their team speed.”
About Dudley:
Coach: Steven Davis
Key players: QB: Jahmier Slade, Sr.; RB: Michael Shaw, Sr.; RJ Baker, Jr.; KJ Morehead, Sr.; WR: Mehki Wall, Sr.; Nasir Newkirk, Fr.; DL: Jhyheem Pittman, Sr.; Logan White, Jr.; Jeremiah Barnes, Sr.; Austin Lloyd, Sr.
Playoff schedule: 11/5 vs. No. 30 North Henderson (60-0); 11/12 vs. No. 14 Ledford (53-10); 11/19 vs. Kings Mountain (36-10).
Tied at 7 at the half, the Panthers scored 21 in the third quarter to blow open last week’s game against the Mountaineers. Michael Shaw and RJ Baker each cleared 100 yards on the ground and combined for three TDs. Each has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing yards and scored 13 TDs apiece. Jahmier Slade has thrown for 1,880 yards and 25 TDs. Mehki Wall is the leading receiver with 33 catches for 865 yards. Baker has nine TD receptions out of the backfield.
The Panthers’ front four has dominated the line of scrimmage with 90 sacks this season. Jyjheem Pittman has 26.5 and Austin Lloyd has 20.
Dudley is looking to return to the West final after losing the 3AA West title game to Mount Tabor last spring.
Next up: No. 16 South Point (10-3) or No. 4 Crest (10-2)
1A West
No. 3 Mitchell (11-2) at No. 13 Mount Airy (13-0), 7:30 p.m.
A win tonight would put the Mountaineers into the West final for the sixth time since 2010. Mitchell lost to East Surry in its last appearance in 2019. Mount Airy has played in nine previous regional finals, including back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017. The Mountaineers defeated Mount Airy in the second round in 2015.
Next up: No. 9 Murphy (9-4) or No. 4 Robbinsville (9-3)