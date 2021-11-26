Can Maiden continue its magical run at East Surry?

Kicking specialists: K/P: Carson Foard, Jr.; Holder: Bryson Foard, Jr.

Playoff schedule: 11/5 vs. No. 30 Mt. Pleasant (37-7); 11/12 vs. No. 14 West Lincoln (47-0); 11/19 vs. No. 6 Salisbury (32-20).

The Blue Devils avenged a first-round loss from last spring with a 32-20 pasting of Salisbury last week to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. Maiden now seeks to reach the West final for the first time since a loss to Thomasville in the 1AA West final in 2004.

After throwing five interceptions vs. Salisbury last spring, Ethan Rhodes flipped the script with five touchdowns and 314 yards passing. Chris Culliver caught four of the TD passes and collected 205 receiving yards. The junior wideout has over 100 yards receiving in all three playoff games and has 20 catches for 437 yards.

After running for 103 yards last week, Ben Gibbs has also cleared the 100-yard mark in rushing during all three playoff games and now has 336 yards combined on 57 carries.

However, as much as the offense has clicked, the defense continues to be just as tough. Salisbury entered the Maiden game with 44 or more points in each game, but scored just 20 last week with much of that in the fourth quarter after Maiden led 32-7.