BUYING IN: Hickory continues turnaround season with 64-14 rout of Foard

Six and a half months ago, the Hickory football team walked off the field to end the COVID-shortened spring season. The Red Tornadoes hadn't won a game, and five of their seven losses had been by double digits.

Oh what a difference those 6 ½ months have made, as Hickory’s 64-14 victory over visiting Fred T. Foard on Friday night was the Red Tornadoes’ fourth straight, marking their longest winning streak since they earned four consecutive wins in 2012. And with a fifth straight win in next week’s regular-season finale, Hickory can claim a share of the Western Foothills 3A Conference title.

The Red Tornadoes’ latest triumph came on Senior Night at Frank Barger Stadium, where their eight seniors were honored prior to the contest. Two of those seniors — Dontae Baker and Landan Maddox — combined for three touchdowns, while the others contributed in various ways throughout the night as Hickory improved to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the Western Foothills 3A while sending the Tigers to 0-8 and 0-6.