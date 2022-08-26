 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bunker Hill's Willis receives Golden Helmet award

  • Updated
  • 0
Jason Willis
Submitted photo

Bunker Hill sophomore running back Jason Willis, center holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. Willis carried the ball 20 times for 295 yards and four touchdowns in the Bears' 47-35 win over Stuart Cramer last week.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia policy has reduced heat-related deaths for student athletes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert