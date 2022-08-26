Bunker Hill sophomore running back Jason Willis, center holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. Willis carried the ball 20 times for 295 yards and four touchdowns in the Bears' 47-35 win over Stuart Cramer last week.
Bunker Hill's Willis receives Golden Helmet award
