Bunker Hill senior Ayden Thompson signed his national letter of intent on Monday to run track at Belmont Abbey College after graduation.
Bunker Hill's Thompson signs with Belmont Abbey for track
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The head coach of the state champion Fred T. Foard wrestling team has resigned.
TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander Central varsity boys basketball coach Ed Wills is stepping down after 19 seasons as head coach to assume a role as as…
South Caldwell senior Tyler Eggers signed his national letter of intent on Tuesday to join the bass fishing team at Catawba Valley Community C…
NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard baseball team defeated visiting Hibriten 3-1 on Wednesday, with Stewart Simmons recording two hits for the Tigers t…
DENVER — The Hickory baseball team defeated East Lincoln 3-1 on the road Tuesday, totaling 10 hits to help head coach David Craft earn his 500…