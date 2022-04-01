Bunker Hill's Swanson resigns as girls hoops coach

CLAREMONT — Lee Swanson, Bunker Hill’s varsity girls basketball coach, announced his resignation from that position to his players Friday morning. After coaching the Bears' boys basketball team from 2015-19, Swanson has headed the girls program at Bunker Hill since Randy Joines retired at the end of the 2019 school year.

During Swanson's tenure as head coach, the Bears have qualified for the 2A state playoffs each season. Bunker Hill reached the second round in 2020 before making it to the third round in 2021 and falling in the opening round this past season.

When he made his announcement, Swanson told his players that though he was stepping down as head coach, he planned to remain in his role as a social studies teacher at Bunker Hill. He told them that he had come to this decision because of the time that coaching takes away from his family. He cited the fact that he had missed some of his daughter’s basketball games this past year.

“I want the opportunity to teach her those skills,” said Swanson of his daughter. He also made it clear that he wants to see Bunker Hill continue to succeed.

“I will do anything to help you guys,” said Swanson, who led Bunker Hill to an overall record of 43-24 and a conference mark of 28-7 over the past three seasons. “We’ve accomplished a lot, and if you want to be successful, there is a certain amount of work to be put in, and I’ll help you. If there are skills you want to work on, just get with me.”

“We greatly appreciate Coach Swanson and his family for all that he has invested in our student-athletes here at Bunker Hill High School,” added principal Preston Clarke. "We’d like to thank Coach Swanson for his contributions, dedication and sacrifices during his tenure as head basketball coach.”

Bunker Hill will start searching for a new girls basketball coach in the coming days. Interested parties may contact athletic director James Byrd via email at james_byrd@catawbaschools.net.