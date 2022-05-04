Bunker Hill senior Chadz Stevenson recently signed his national letter of intent to play football at Guilford College next season. Seated, from left, are coach Bobby McLaughlin, Stevenson and coach Albert Reid. Standing are coaches Cam Beard, Greg Kirk, Doug Watters and Mo Peoples.
Bunker Hill's Stevenson signs with Guilford
