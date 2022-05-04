 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bunker Hill's Stevenson signs with Guilford

  Updated
Stevenson
Photo courtesy of Bunker Hill High School

Bunker Hill senior Chadz Stevenson recently signed his national letter of intent to play football at Guilford College next season. Seated, from left, are coach Bobby McLaughlin, Stevenson and coach Albert Reid. Standing are coaches Cam Beard, Greg Kirk, Doug Watters and Mo Peoples.

