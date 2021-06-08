Bunker Hill's Reid taking over as head football coach

CLAREMONT — Following the resignation of previous head football coach Patrick Clark last month, Bunker Hill defensive coordinator Albert Reid has been announced as the Bears’ next head coach. A teacher and coach at Bunker Hill since 2010, Reid was approved by the Catawba County Schools’ Board of Education on Monday night.

A 2000 Freedom High graduate, Reid was a key defensive player for the Patriots who earned a scholarship to play collegiately at Western Carolina University. During his time with the Catamounts, he received recognition as a two-time All-Southern Conference member and was also named the team’s Most Valuable Player as a senior.

After coaching stops at Freedom and Hickory High, Reid joined Bunker Hill’s coaching staff in 2010. He initially worked with defensive linemen and linebackers before eventually becoming the Bears’ defensive coordinator, a position he has filled for six seasons.

Reid has also coached track at Bunker Hill for several years, helping guide the school’s men’s track team to four 2A West Regional titles, five conference championships and five Catawba County championships. He was the Southern District 7 Conference coach of the year in 2015 and the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference coach of the year in 2018.