Bunker Hill's McCleave earns Golden Helmet for Week 7

Bunker Hill junior wide receiver Xavier McCleave, center holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season. McCleave had 160 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions to go with 22 rushing yards, six tackles defensively and an average of 40 yards on three punts in the Bears' 35-34 overtime win over West Lincoln.