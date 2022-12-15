 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bunker Hill's Kanipe signs with Caldwell for baseball

Tanner Kanipe
Photo courtesy of Bunker Hill High School

Bunker Hill senior Tanner Kanipe signed his national letter of intent this week to play baseball at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute after graduation.

