Bunker Hill's Hamlett signs with CVCC for softball

Bunker Hill senior Ava Hamlett signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Catawba Valley Community College next season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Bunker Hill senior Ava Hamlett signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Catawba Valley Community College next season.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
CATAWBA — At least two Catawba County girls basketball programs will have new head coaches when the 2022-23 season tips off this winter. Bandy…
The Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic returns next week for the first time since 2019. The three-day tournament will be held at the Hicko…
NEWTON — The Bandys baseball team knocked off Newton-Conover by an 11-0 final in five innings on the road Wednesday, with senior pitcher Teric…
The Hickory baseball team is running a gauntlet of the top teams in the Western Foothills 3A Conference to open the second half of the season …
CATAWBA — Sophomore Owyen Lyall was right in the middle of the Bandys softball team’s success during Tuesday night’s game against visiting Mai…
The Hickory baseball program picked a formidable opponent for its dedication game for the renovated and newly-named David Craft Baseball Compl…
The St. Stephens softball team hadn’t lost a home conference game all season prior to Wednesday night’s 5-1 defeat at the hands of North Linco…
The Hickory baseball team is running a gauntlet of the top teams in the Western Foothills 3A Conference to open the second half of the season …
CLAREMONT — The Catawba County track and field meet was hosted by Bunker Hill on Wednesday, with Bandys taking first place on the girls’ side …
Maiden senior Grace Kilby recently signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Catawba Valley Community College this fall. Pict…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.