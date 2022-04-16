 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bunker Hill's Hamlett signs with CVCC for softball

  • Updated
  • 0
Ava Hamlett
Photo courtesy of Bunker Hill High School

Bunker Hill senior Ava Hamlett signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Catawba Valley Community College next season.

