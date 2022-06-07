Bunker Hill's Cox receives courage award

CLAREMONT — The Catawba Valley 2A Athletic Conference recently presented Bunker Hill freshman Aidan Cox with the 2022 Courage Award. The CVAC’s bylaws state that each year, this award will go to “an athlete, coach, or administrator of a member school who has shown exemplary courage facing a personal struggle or catastrophic event during the current school year.” Cox stood face to face with great adversity this year when given a cancer diagnosis.

As a middle school athlete at River Bend, Cox had been a starter on both the football and basketball teams. A few games into his high school career at Bunker Hill, he received news that his football season would be cut short due to cancer. Cox was determined, however, to find a way to take part in athletics in spite of this horrible situation.

Football ended, so Cox set the goal to get out on the basketball court. As he went through his chemotherapy treatments, it looked like it might not happen for him. He lost his hair, he lost a significant amount of weight and his energy was drained. Even with those obstacles, Cox — in an awesome display of sportsmanship and determination — still came to games to cheer on his teammates.

A window of opportunity arose between chemo treatments when Cox's doctor said it would be possible for him to have increased activity. Therefore, he joined his team at basketball practice and worked on his skills.

Cox attained his goal on Jan. 14 in a JV game against Newton-Conover. No matter what had stood in his way, he made it onto the court that night. Though Cox only got a few minutes of playing time, he did what he set out to do.

In the nomination form for the Courage Award, Bunker Hill varsity boys basketball coach Anthony Church wrote the following: “Courage can be defined as strength in the face of pain or grief. I can’t think of a better example than the courage that Aidan had to battle through cancer with a goal in mind and to achieve it. I admire his strength and determination, and I aspire to be as courageous when life puts you in difficult situations.”

On May 31, Cox’s family and teammates came to Bunker Hill, where Church presented Cox with a trophy from Jay-Jay Trophies of Hickory. In addition, the CVAC provided Bunker Hill with a plaque to commemorate Cox's courage. Both the plaque and trophy state that the award is “For the determination and tenacity to move forward where others would stop short.”