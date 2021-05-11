Bunker Hill's Chapman signs with Cleveland CC for baseball

Bunker Hill senior Dalton Chapman recently signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Cleveland Community College next season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Bunker Hill senior Dalton Chapman recently signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Cleveland Community College next season.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
GIRLS ALL-COUNTY FIRST TEAM
TAYLORSVILLE — A pitchers’ duel during Saturday night’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association softball tournament was decided on a d…
LENOIR — Both Hibriten and visiting West Stanly came into Wednesday night’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A second-round so…
HUDSON — South Caldwell’s defense of the Spartans’ 2019 4A state softball title finally got off to a belated start, thanks to a pandemic and t…
Friday's area softball playoff scores
BELMONT — Something had to give when a pair of undefeated girls soccer teams faced off in the second round of the 2A state playoffs on Wednesd…
The Bunker Hill baseball team defeated West Iredell 13-0 in five innings during Wednesday’s home game in Claremont. The Bears’ Casey Knighton …
The Fred T. Foard wrestling team continued its strong start to the season with victories over Bandys and R-S Central in a home tri-match on Th…
HUDSON — The South Caldwell softball team trailed Thursday night for only the second time since suffering its lone loss of the season against …
Hickory senior Santiago Agreda-Martinez recently signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at Gardner-Webb University next season. S…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.