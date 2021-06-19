 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bunker Hill's Carroll signs with St. Andrews for football
0 Comments

Bunker Hill's Carroll signs with St. Andrews for football

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jacob Carroll
Photo courtesy of Bunker Hill High School

Recent Bunker Hill graduate Jacob Carroll signed his national letter of intent Thursday to play football at St. Andrews College next season.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert