Bunker Hill's Carroll signs with St. Andrews for football

Recent Bunker Hill graduate Jacob Carroll signed his national letter of intent Thursday to play football at St. Andrews College next season.
Tuesday's area baseball playoff scores (1st round of state playoffs)
The road the St. Stephens baseball team has followed in 2021 has been filled with both thrills and spills. But on Thursday night the Indians s…
Thursday's area baseball playoff scores (2nd round of state playoffs)
St. Stephens faced an uphill climb for most of the Indians’ first-round game in the 3A state baseball playoffs on Tuesday night. But St. Steph…
The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball tournament is scheduled to be played tonight in sites around …
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association regional individual tournaments will take place at host sites throughout the state on Tues…
The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association revealed its all-district teams for the 2021 high school softball season this week, with playe…
MILLERS CREEK — Fred T. Foard ran into a buzz saw in the opening round of the 2A state baseball playoffs on Tuesday night, losing to West Wilk…
The tickets are stamped for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s state individual wrestling tournament with a large contingen…
Viewmont Elementary student Emily Bridges was recognized during the “Good News” segment of a recent Hickory Public Schools Board of Education …
