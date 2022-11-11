Bunker Hill tops CSD 41-40 in 2nd-round thriller

HUNTERSVILLE — Thursday night’s 2A state football playoff second-round game at Spartan Park featured one team with a dominant ground game and another with a prolific passing attack. It also featured lots and lots of rain.

In the end, visiting Bunker Hill prevailed by a 41-40 final over Community School of Davidson in a back-and-forth contest during which both teams failed to hold on to double-digit leads. The victory gives the Bears two postseason wins in a season for the first time since 1987.

“It’s big,” Bunker Hill coach Albert Reid said of his team’s win. “As a player, as a coach, I’ve never been past this (the second round). ... This is new for us, we haven’t been since the 80s to the third round and the kids were determined to get here, so big win. We had to overcome a lot and we overcame it, so I hope they feel good about themselves tonight.”

The 13th-seeded Bears (11-1) led 14-0 just over nine minutes in following a 12-play scoring drive that ended with a 2-yard run from Jason Willis and a six-play scoring drive that was capped by a 7-yard scamper from Cole Lineberger. The fourth-seeded Spartans possessed the ball in between, but were forced to punt after gaining one first down.

Following Lineberger’s touchdown, CSD (10-2) picked up a first down on the ground before getting its passing game going. AJ Sirianni completed passes of 13, 21, 7, 11, 10 and 5 yards during the drive, with the 5-yard strike going to Brandon Hettwer for a TD with 27.4 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

On the next Bunker Hill drive, Redek Robinson was intercepted by CSD’s Tye Allison, which set up a five-play, 44-yard drive that also ended in the end zone. After a 21-yard pass from Sirianni to Allison on the fourth play of the series, Aiden Morris scored from 5 yards out. Although the ensuing extra point was missed, the Spartans trailed by a single point less than two minutes into the second quarter.

After forcing the Bears to punt, CSD got the ball back and drove all the way to Bunker Hill’s 10-yard line. However, Austin Paigo’s 27-yard field goal was wide right, leaving the Spartans’ deficit at 14-13 with 7:24 left until halftime.

Nevertheless, the Spartans again intercepted Robinson on the third play of the Bears’ subsequent drive, with Brandon Albert picking off a pass and returning it to the Bunker Hill 8. Three plays later, Morris scored from 1 yard out and then Owen Hamilton kicked the extra point to give CSD a 20-14 advantage at the 5:22 mark of the second period.

Bunker Hill answered with a 15-yard TD run from Willis with 2:17 to play in the half, but the Spartans countered with a four-play, 71-yard drive highlighted by a 42-yard pass from Sirianni to Albert and a 26-yard strike from Sirianni to Allison, the latter of which went for a score. On the final play of the half, CSD’s Aedan Davies recorded his team’s third interception to preserve a 26-21 advantage at the break.

CSD possessed the ball for over five minutes to start the third quarter, driving 80 yards in 16 plays and scoring on a 3-yard keeper by Sirianni that gave the hosts a 32-21 lead. But Bunker Hill responded with seven straight running plays on the subsequent drive — including five carries for 72 yards from Willis, who scored from 4 yards out with 4:39 remaining in the third quarter — to pull within 32-27.

Following an 8-yard TD pass from Sirianni to Albert and the ensuing 2-point conversion run from Riley Milholland, CSD found itself leading 40-27 in the final minute of the third quarter. But after a 29-yard run from Willis and a penalty that tacked on 15 additional yards, the Bears scored on the third play of the fourth — a 6-yard burst from Willis — to make it 40-34.

The Bears recovered two fumbles in the fourth period, beginning with Xzavier Rinehardt’s recovery on the third play of CSD’s next series. From there, it took eight plays for Bunker Hill to travel 27 yards, with Willis scoring on fourth-and-goal from the 1 and Alan Bahena Soto nailing his fifth extra point in five tries to put the Bears up 41-40 with 6:30 to play.

“He’s very valuable and kickers, they’ve got a tough job, either everybody loves them or everybody hates them,” said Reid of Soto. “Alan, every day in practice I try to get under his skin, I just try to get under his skin to make him think. He’s a great kicker, nothing really fazes him. I talk to him every day and I can’t get nothing out of him, can’t make him mad, he just smiles at me, and I’m just glad we have him.”

CSD went three-and-out on the ensuing drive before a Bears fumble gave the ball back to the Spartans with 3:40 left. However, after moving across midfield, back-to-back incompletions resulted in a turnover on downs that gave Bunker Hill possession with 1:30 remaining. The Bears went three-and-out and punted to CSD with 28.7 seconds to play, but on the first play of the drive an errant pitch was recovered by Bunker Hill’s Saeed Nasher, allowing the visitors to run out the final nine seconds.

“We play in a tough conference, the CVAC (Catawba Valley 2A Conference), so we’ve been down all year and these kids are just resilient,” said Reid. “Every time they scored our kids were still up, the coaches were still up, ‘Let’s score and let’s get a stop, let’s score and let’s get a stop,’ and we did that. The kids are resilient and we’ve seen this type of adversity before and it shows.”

In addition to his five TDs, Willis also ran for 269 yards on 39 carries. Lineberger added 10 carries for 56 yards and the remaining Bunker Hill score, while Xavier McCleave had 33 yards on three carries, Robinson completed 3 of 8 passes for 45 yards and Willis was also the Bears’ leading receiver with two catches for 39 yards.

“I can’t say enough about that kid,” said Reid of Willis. “He’s tough, physical, fast. Just proud of him and what he’s had to overcome over the last couple of years, making it through a couple injuries, and people’s now starting to see what he can do and he’s a special player.”

Sirianni was 30-of-51 passing for 359 yards, with Allison catching 10 passes for 136 yards, Albert finishing with 102 yards on seven grabs and Hettwer hauling in seven receptions for 64 yards. Morris led the Spartans’ ground game with 76 yards on 14 carries.

“We were able to lock in, come out and play with more intensity, get after the quarterback and make him uncomfortable,” said Reid of holding CSD scoreless in the final quarter. “I challenged them at halftime to come out and put some pressure on the guy. If you’re not he’s gonna pick you apart.”

Bunker Hill will face either fifth-seeded Maiden (10-1) or No. 21 Mount Pleasant (8-3) in the third round next Friday. The Bears’ only loss this season came by a 36-33 final at Maiden on Oct. 14, but Bunker Hill is averaging 39.3 points per game during its current four-game winning streak and has scored 41 points in both playoff games.

BUNKER HILL 41, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 40

Bunker Hill;14;07;06;14;—;41

CSD;07;19;14;00;—;40

First Quarter

BH — Jason Willis 2-yard run (Alan Bahena Soto kick), 6:46

BH — Cole Lineberger 7-yard run (Soto kick), 2:48

CSD — Brandon Hettwer 5-yard pass from AJ Sirianni (Austin Paigo kick), :27

Second Quarter

CSD — Aiden Morris 5-yard run (kick failed), 10:24

CSD — Morris 1-yard run (Owen Hamilton kick), 5:22

BH — Willis 15-yard run (Soto kick), 2:17

CSD — Tye Allison 26-yard pass from Sirianni (kick failed), 1:11

Third Quarter

CSD — Sirianni 3-yard run (run failed), 6:44

BH — Willis 4-yard run (run failed), 4:39

CSD — Brandon Albert 8-yard pass from Sirianni (Riley Milholland run), :26

Fourth Quarter

BH — Willis 6-yard run (Soto kick), 11:15

BH — Willis 1-yard run (Soto kick), 6:30

Team Stats

First Downs: Bunker Hill 20, CSD 24

Rushes-yards: Bunker Hill 59-362, CSD 24-62

Comp-Att-Int: Bunker Hill 3-8-3, CSD 30-51-0

Passing yards: Bunker Hill 45, CSD 359

Fumbles-Lost: Bunker Hill 2-1, CSD 2-2

Penalties-yards: Bunker Hill 13-103, CSD 8-69

Individual Stats

RUSHING — Bunker Hill: Jason Willis 39-269 and 5 TDs, Cole Lineberger 10-56 and 1 TD, Xavier McCleave 3-33, Elijah Boston 2-4, Saeed Nasher 2-3, Redek Robinson 2-(-1), Team 1-(-2). CSD: Aiden Morris 14-76 and 2 TDs, Riley Milholland 2-10, AJ Sirianni 6-(-2) and 1 TD, Brandon Albert 1-(-6), Team 1-(-16).

PASSING — Bunker Hill: Robinson 3-8-3 for 45 yards. CSD: Sirianni 30-51-0 for 359 yards and 3 TDs.

RECEIVING — Bunker Hill: Willis 2-39, Ayden Killian 1-6. CSD: Tye Allison 10-136 and 1 TD, Albert 7-102 and 1 TD, Brandon Hettwer 7-64 and 1 TD, Oliver Morris 3-26, Aiden Morris 1-22, Lane McClure 2-9.